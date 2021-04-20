FREEDOM, TEXAS Will Be Performed on Zoom by Theatre 40 on May 5

Theatre 40 will present a Zoom reading of a play, Freedom, Texas, written and directed by Michael Halperin. The free event will take place on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PDT.

Los Angeles college student Steve Weisbart drops out of school in 1953 when he's offered a job as a disc jockey/ radio announcer with a small, rundown radio station in Freedom Texas, whose name is a clue to its past.

The cast includes Landon Beatty, Courtney Dominique Comer, Rebecca Driscoll, Ken Kamlet, Jeff LeBeau, Kristin Towers Rowles and David Hunt Stafford.

Playwright -director Michael Halperin is the prolific author of fourteen other plays, among them All Steps Necessary; The Best Revenge: A Harmless Subterfuge; Major Rewrite; Dancing with William Blake;; and Freud at Sinai. He has also written extensively for television (The Fall Guy; Falcon Crest; Star Trek: The Next Generation ;He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (on which he was also series creator) ; Quincy, M.E.; Knight Rider; more).

Freedom, Texas was originally produced in Los Angeles in 2012.

To attend the Zoom reading of Freedom, Texas on Wednesday, May 5 at 7:00, p.m. PDT, please use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83070904516?pwd=U3ZEY3pKZ1JpUzNUbW8vS0kyY1RZQT09

This event is free, but the non-profit Theatre 40 will gratefully accept donations in

support of its artistic endeavors at http://theatre40.org