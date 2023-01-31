Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY, The Musical is Now Playing at Santa Monica's Morgan Wixson Theatre

The production runs on Saturdays and Sundays January 28-February 12 at 11:00am.

Jan. 31, 2023  

The Morgan-Wixson Theater kicks off the 2023 season of its award-winning Y.E.S. (Youth Education/Entertainment Series) Program with FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY THE MUSICAL, based on the beloved New York Times best-selling books by celebrated actress Julianne Moore, with music and lyrics by Gary Kupper and book by Gary Kupper & Rose Caiola.

Seven-year-old Strawberry feels different. She's bullied, asked embarrassing questions, teased by her schoolmates for her bright red hair and freckles, and given a nickname she hates. Freckleface Strawberry will do anything to get rid of her freckles - from scrubbing them with soap to caking on makeup... and even wearing a ski mask to school! Will her schoolmates realize that it's her under the mask? Will Freckleface be brave enough to finally face her complexion in the mirror?

This fun, yet touching family musical takes audiences on the journey of a feisty young girl. With the help of her loveable schoolmates, including an amazingly talented ballerina, a cutie jock, a charming ditz and a totally kooky teacher, Freckleface teaches herself and others to "love the skin they're in." As she learns that everyone is different, she comes to accept herself and how our differences are what make everyone special.

"Everyone who comes will identify with one of the characters from the show and leave with the songs stuck in their heads! The quirky music score is upbeat and there are lots of high energy dances that help share the message about acceptance and being yourself no matter what," enthuses Lily Moss, who plays Strawberry. "I personally love being on stage with my castmates who are like my second family."

The production features a 22 member all-youth cast, ranging in ages from 11 to 15. Some are youth theater veterans, others performing on stage for the first time.

Young artists also have contributed to other important aspects of the production. Mimi Vizzi, aged 14, has taught the choreography by reimagining some of the original routines from a successful past production of it at Morgan Wixson. Other Morgan-Wixson Theatre Y.E.S. participants will run lights and sound.

"I love how our Y.E.S. program offers a space for children's literature to come alive. Theater for youth is a vital introduction to the arts for so many," notes Eve Keller, Vice President of the Y.E.S. Program. "I am honored to be a part of a program that has such a positive impact within the lives of youth. We are excited for our full season of 2023 to broaden our community of artists and audiences."

FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY THE MUSICAL. Anne Gesling, director, musical director and costume designer; set and lighting design by William Wilday, produced by Cori Goldberg, Elizabeth Michalak and Evelyn Vizzi.

FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY THE MUSICAL runs on Saturdays and Sundays January 28-February 12 at 11:00am. Reserved seats available, at boxoffice@morgan-wixson.org or by phone at 310-828-7519, or by contacting or visiting the box office directly (2627 Pico Boulevard, Santa Monica 90405) from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Fridays. Adults $15, Children 12 years and under $12. Group rates are also available.

To ensure the safety of our artists and patrons, masks are required. Requests for ADA/medical accommodations must be made prior to ticket purchase.







