FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE Opens in Los Angeles

Article Pixel Jan. 26, 2020  

FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE Opens in Los Angeles

Award-winning playwright/filmmaker Julien Nitzberg's new stage musical FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE, AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL FABLE ABOUT Michael Jackson AS TOLD BY HIS GLOVE, opened last night in Los Angeles.

Ogie Banks plays Joe Jackson; Jerry Minor plays Michael Jackson's glove; producer Betsy Zajko; writer-director Julien Nitzberg; choreographer Bryan Anthony; Eric B. Anthony plays Michael Jackson; and producer Leigh Crawford celebrate at DTLA's Center for Inquiry.

Tickets and more: www.fortheloveofaglove.com

Photo Credit: Linnea Stephan/BFA.com




Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Stage and Screen Actress Marsha Kramer, Best Known For MODERN FAMILY, Has Passed Away
  • FROZEN 2 and Josh Gad Take Home 2020 Annie Awards; Full List!
  • Sam Mendes Takes Home Top Prize For '1917' at the DGA Awards; Full List!
  • Jim Carrey Reveals He Would Do a Sequel to THE MASK, Under One Condition