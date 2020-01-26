FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE Opens in Los Angeles

Award-winning playwright/filmmaker Julien Nitzberg's new stage musical FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE, AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL FABLE ABOUT Michael Jackson AS TOLD BY HIS GLOVE, opened last night in Los Angeles.

Ogie Banks plays Joe Jackson; Jerry Minor plays Michael Jackson's glove; producer Betsy Zajko; writer-director Julien Nitzberg; choreographer Bryan Anthony; Eric B. Anthony plays Michael Jackson; and producer Leigh Crawford celebrate at DTLA's Center for Inquiry.

Tickets and more: www.fortheloveofaglove.com

Photo Credit: Linnea Stephan/BFA.com





