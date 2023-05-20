FLAYED to Play Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

Flayed is the story of a man on the verge of a breakdown, or maybe, spiritual enlightenment.

By:
A 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival production of Flayed, written and performed by Josiah Blount, will play seven performances only at The Broadwater Black Box. Directed by David Bridel, the performance schedule is Friday 6/2 at 8pm; Friday 6/9 at 5pm; Saturday 6/10 at 4pm; Thursday 6/15 at 10pm, Saturday 6/17 at 1pm, Sunday 6/18 at 5:30pm, and Saturday 6/24 at 10pm. Running time is 75 minutes.

Flayed is the story of a man on the verge of a breakdown, or maybe, spiritual enlightenment. Joshua Marsh is fresh out of pastor's college and delivering his first sermon to a conservative church in Southwest Virginia. This trial run sermon will determine if he joins the church staff as an Associate Pastor, something he's longed for his whole life. However, Joshua is queer, deeply closeted, and on the precipice of a mental breakdown. As his sermon progresses, his pristine public self begins to falter and his messy, complex, internal world is revealed. His mind is a fantasy landscape full of eclectic characters who express all his sinful rage, lust, and violence. Will he be able to hide the hell fire within? Or will his whole identity go up in flames?

Taubert Nadalini is associate director and sound designer, Taylor Sieve is choreographer, and Michael Lyons is co-producer.

Josiah Blount is an LA-based actor and writer. Film credits include Ted 2 (Universal), and The Gambler (Paramount). TV credits include Modern Family (ABC), The Mentalist (CBS), Suburgatory (ABC), and Happyland (MTV). As a writer, his pilot script Abomination was a quarterfinalist in the 2023 Screencraft TV Pilot Script Competition. He has written and performed sketch comedy with The Groundlings for many years. He is a graduate of The Clown School and performs with a clown troupe throughout Los Angeles.

David Bridel is the Founding Artistic Director of The Clown School, an artist, scholar, author, and educator. His work has been seen in theatres and opera houses and he has taught in conservatories, programs, and at festivals all over the world. His plays I Gelosi, Lunatics & Actors, and Sublimity are all published by Original Works Press. His book Clowns: In Conversation, featuring interviews with many of the world's greatest clowns, is available at Amazon.com. His new book, Send In The Clowns: Humanitarian Clowning in Crisis Zones, is due later this year.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2243630®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2Fflayedtickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The Broadwater Black Box is located at 6322 Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, 90038.




Recommended For You