Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Now Accepting Applications For 2023 Cabaret Fellows

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center is now seeking vocalists for its 2023 Cabaret Fellows program. Applications will be accepted until Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 11:59pm PST.

The Cabaret Fellows program is a part of the annual Cabaret & Performance Conference, which brings some of the biggest names in cabaret theater to perform on the O'Neill's seaside campus. The Fellows program offers performers an opportunity to refine their skills and stage presence through classes and coachings that cover song selection, ear training, mic technique, harmony, group dynamics, and more. Fellows perform on the open mic stage and appear as openers for the Conference's headliners as well as take the stage as part of their own group show during the O'Neill's summer season.

The 2023 Cabaret Fellows program will be held August 2-12 with arrival on August 1 and departure on August 13. Helmed by Grammy and Emmy Award-winner John McDaniel, the Conference's Artistic Director, the 2023 faculty includes master teachers Natalie Douglas and Lennie Watts and music directors Mark Hartman, Tracy Stark, and Jon Weber. Guest artists helming workshops include Linda Lavin, Billy Stritch, Alton Fitzgerald White, Jason Graae, Betty Buckley, and Barb Jungr.

"We are gearing up for another exciting conference this year and are now seeking applicants for this unique program," McDaniel said. "Performers who experience the O'Neill's Cabaret & Performance conference are continually astonished at how much they gain from the rigorous study and immersion into the work of song presentation. Come and join us for an unforgettable time by the sea!"

Each applicant will be asked to provide videos of two contrasting performance samples, which highlight their voice and style in addition to an outline of their goals and objectives for the program.

Cabaret Fellows tuition is $3,500, which includes six hours of classes daily, performance opportunities on both the mainstage and open mic, tickets to evening mainstage shows, housing on the O'Neill campus, and all meals for the duration of the program. If applicants would require financial assistance in order to attend this program, they may apply for a need-based scholarship through the application form.

Applications can be submitted at bit.ly/cabfellows. More information about the Cabaret & Performance Conference and the Cabaret Fellows program is available at www.theoneill.org/cab.