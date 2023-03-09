Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Now Accepting Applications For 2023 Cabaret Fellows

The 2023 Cabaret Fellows program will be held August 2–12 with arrival on August 1 and departure on August 13.

Mar. 09, 2023  
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Now Accepting Applications For 2023 Cabaret Fellows

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center is now seeking vocalists for its 2023 Cabaret Fellows program. Applications will be accepted until Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 11:59pm PST.

The Cabaret Fellows program is a part of the annual Cabaret & Performance Conference, which brings some of the biggest names in cabaret theater to perform on the O'Neill's seaside campus. The Fellows program offers performers an opportunity to refine their skills and stage presence through classes and coachings that cover song selection, ear training, mic technique, harmony, group dynamics, and more. Fellows perform on the open mic stage and appear as openers for the Conference's headliners as well as take the stage as part of their own group show during the O'Neill's summer season.

The 2023 Cabaret Fellows program will be held August 2-12 with arrival on August 1 and departure on August 13. Helmed by Grammy and Emmy Award-winner John McDaniel, the Conference's Artistic Director, the 2023 faculty includes master teachers Natalie Douglas and Lennie Watts and music directors Mark Hartman, Tracy Stark, and Jon Weber. Guest artists helming workshops include Linda Lavin, Billy Stritch, Alton Fitzgerald White, Jason Graae, Betty Buckley, and Barb Jungr.

"We are gearing up for another exciting conference this year and are now seeking applicants for this unique program," McDaniel said. "Performers who experience the O'Neill's Cabaret & Performance conference are continually astonished at how much they gain from the rigorous study and immersion into the work of song presentation. Come and join us for an unforgettable time by the sea!"

Each applicant will be asked to provide videos of two contrasting performance samples, which highlight their voice and style in addition to an outline of their goals and objectives for the program.

Cabaret Fellows tuition is $3,500, which includes six hours of classes daily, performance opportunities on both the mainstage and open mic, tickets to evening mainstage shows, housing on the O'Neill campus, and all meals for the duration of the program. If applicants would require financial assistance in order to attend this program, they may apply for a need-based scholarship through the application form.

Applications can be submitted at bit.ly/cabfellows. More information about the Cabaret & Performance Conference and the Cabaret Fellows program is available at www.theoneill.org/cab.




Beverly Hills Theatre Guild Now Seeking Plays for Julie Harris Playwright Award Competitio Photo
Beverly Hills Theatre Guild Now Seeking Plays for Julie Harris Playwright Award Competition
The Beverly Hills Theatre Guild is seeking new, unproduced plays for its annual Julie Harris Playwright Award Competition. The international event offers 3 cash prizes of $3,500, $2,500 and $1,500 for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.
Interview: Larry Eisenberg Directs Not ONLY A PLAY, But All That It Encompasses Photo
Interview: Larry Eisenberg Directs Not ONLY A PLAY, But All That It Encompasses
Up next for Theatre 40’s current season, Terrence McNally’s It’s Only a Play opening March 23, 2023. Larry Eisenberg directs the cast of Todd Andrew Ball, Peter Bussian, Fox Carney, Joe Clabby, Cheryl David, Mouchette van Helsdingen and Jeffrey Winner. Larry was most gracious in carving out time to give serious thoughts to answering my queries.
THE TURN OF THE SCREW Comes To The Hollywood Arthouse Theatre This Week Photo
THE TURN OF THE SCREW Comes To The Hollywood Arthouse Theatre This Week
MMMkay Productions has announced a limited engagement of Henry James' classic horror tale The Turn of the Screw in an adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher. Under the direction of Jeramiah Peay, the production will feature (in alphabetical order) Megan Cochrane, Shayna Gabrielle, and Michael Mullen.
The Long Beach Camerata Singers Presents SPAIN AND THE NEW WORLD This Month Photo
The Long Beach Camerata Singers Presents SPAIN AND THE NEW WORLD This Month
The Long Beach Camerata Singers continue their 57th season on Sunday March 26, 2023 with a  performance by the Catalyst Chamber Ensemble of “Spain and the New World.”  

More Hot Stories For You


Beverly Hills Theatre Guild Now Seeking Plays for Julie Harris Playwright Award CompetitionBeverly Hills Theatre Guild Now Seeking Plays for Julie Harris Playwright Award Competition
March 9, 2023

The Beverly Hills Theatre Guild is seeking new, unproduced plays for its annual Julie Harris Playwright Award Competition. The international event offers 3 cash prizes of $3,500, $2,500 and $1,500 for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.
Verdi Chorus Presents VERDISSIMO! Plus! Next MonthVerdi Chorus Presents VERDISSIMO! Plus! Next Month
March 9, 2023

The Verdi Chorus' 39th season culminates with VERDISSIMO! Plus! for two performances only at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica on April 29 and 30.  
THE TURN OF THE SCREW Comes To The Hollywood Arthouse Theatre This WeekTHE TURN OF THE SCREW Comes To The Hollywood Arthouse Theatre This Week
March 9, 2023

MMMkay Productions has announced a limited engagement of Henry James' classic horror tale The Turn of the Screw in an adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher. Under the direction of Jeramiah Peay, the production will feature (in alphabetical order) Megan Cochrane, Shayna Gabrielle, and Michael Mullen.
The Long Beach Camerata Singers Presents SPAIN AND THE NEW WORLD This MonthThe Long Beach Camerata Singers Presents SPAIN AND THE NEW WORLD This Month
March 9, 2023

The Long Beach Camerata Singers continue their 57th season on Sunday March 26, 2023 with a  performance by the Catalyst Chamber Ensemble of “Spain and the New World.”  
Del Shores To Be Honored With Career Achievement Gala At Celebration TheatreDel Shores To Be Honored With Career Achievement Gala At Celebration Theatre
March 8, 2023

Celebration Theatre, one of the world's longest-running LGBTQ+ theatres, is hosting an awards gala Saturday, March 11th, 2-5pm, to celebrate its arts community's creative heroes during an entertaining afternoon of special appearances and social festivities that will become an annual tradition.
share