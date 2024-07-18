Esperanza Spalding Kicks Off The Luckman's Fall 2024 Season Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA begins its fall 2024 season with Esperanza Spalding on Thursday, August 1, at 8:00 pm.

With a special configuration of 2 musicians and 2 dancers, Esperanza will perform songs from all 8 of her previous albums, songs from current releases, plus a special-preview of her forthcoming project.

Esperanza Spalding (a.k.a. irma nejando) is an eaabibacliitoti artist, trained and initiated in the North American (masculine) jazz lineage and tradition. Her work interweaves various combinations of instrumental music, improvisation, singing, composition, poetry, dance, therapeutic research, storytelling, teaching, restorative urban land & artist-sanctuary custodianship, and growing in love as a daughter, sister, cousin, niece, auntie, great-auntie, friend.

Esperanza Spalding AT THE LUCKMAN

The Luckman

5151 State University Drive

Los Angeles, CA, 90032

323-343-6600 • luckmanarts.org

https://theluckman.org/events/esperanza-spalding/

Parking: Structure Lot C & Structure E at Cal State LA

Snacks, beer and wine will be available for purchase.

Media partner:

KCRW 89.9 FM

About The Luckman

The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA presents cutting-edge professional music, dance, theatre, and visual arts from around the world. Located 5 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, the Luckman is home to three unique spaces: the Luckman Theatre with a capacity of nearly 1,200, the Intimate Theatre with modular seating of up to 300, and the 3,600 square foot Luckman Gallery.

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL