Esperanza Spalding Kicks Off The Luckman's Fall 2024 Season Next Month

The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA begins its fall 2024  season with Esperanza Spalding on Thursday, August 1, at 8:00 pm.

Jul. 18, 2024
Esperanza Spalding Kicks Off The Luckman's Fall 2024 Season Next Month
The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA begins its fall 2024 season with Esperanza Spalding on Thursday, August 1, at 8:00 pm.

With a special configuration of 2 musicians and 2 dancers, Esperanza will perform songs from all 8 of her previous albums, songs from current releases, plus a special-preview of her forthcoming project. 

Esperanza Spalding (a.k.a. irma nejando) is an eaabibacliitoti artist, trained and initiated in the  North American (masculine) jazz lineage and tradition. Her work interweaves various  combinations of instrumental music, improvisation, singing, composition, poetry, dance,  therapeutic research, storytelling, teaching, restorative urban land & artist-sanctuary  custodianship, and growing in love as a daughter, sister, cousin, niece, auntie, great-auntie,  friend.

Esperanza Spalding AT THE LUCKMAN 

The Luckman 

5151 State University Drive 

Los Angeles, CA, 90032 

323-343-6600 • luckmanarts.org 

https://theluckman.org/events/esperanza-spalding/ 

Parking: Structure Lot C & Structure E at Cal State LA 

Snacks, beer and wine will be available for purchase.  

Media partner: 

KCRW 89.9 FM 

About The Luckman 

The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA presents cutting-edge professional music,  dance, theatre, and visual arts from around the world. Located 5 miles east of downtown Los  Angeles, the Luckman is home to three unique spaces: the Luckman Theatre with a capacity of  nearly 1,200, the Intimate Theatre with modular seating of up to 300, and the 3,600 square foot  Luckman Gallery. 




