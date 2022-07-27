Encore Performances Announced for Award-Winning Play CRUDE at The Complex Hollywood

Fresh off a sold-out run at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival, and a recipients of The Hollywood Encore Producers' Award, "Crude" has announced three encore performances at 8:00 PM Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 19th, 20th, and 21s at The Complex Hollywood 6476 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

From award winning writer/director David Lucarelli comes Crude: A Completely Unauthorized Play About The Baddest of The Rock and Roll Bad Boys. This play has not been authorized or endorsed by Mötley Crüe or any of its members. Crude is a darkly humorous drama starring Ryan Ruffing and Phillip-Charlie Daniell.

In the early 1980s a band rose from the streets of Hollywood to become a cultural phenomenon and for one brief shining moment, all things seemed possible.

"The wait list for the final show of the first run was a dozen deep," exclaims director David Lucarelli. "We're excited to provide three more chances to see the show that the critics seemed to love as much as the sold-out audiences did."

The Flight Theater 3 @ The Complex Hollywood 6476 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Friday August 19th, 8:00 PM

Saturday August 20th, 8:00 PM

Sunday August 21st, 8:00 PM

TICKETS: $15.00