Emmy-Winner Anna Gunn Stars In 4-Episode Podcast NUMBERED DAYS A Moving, True Love Story

Two-time Emmy, Peabody and SAG award-winning actor Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad) stars as playwright Corey Madden in an audio theater production of Madden's moving and poetic memoir, Numbered Days. The real-life love story of two passionate people who use the power of music and words to sustain them through their "numbered days" has been transformed into a four-episode podcast by L.A.'s celebrated Fountain Theatre. Release date: February 14, Valentine's Day.



How can art, and the process of creating it, help us cope with tragedy? Numbered Days turns Madden's poems about the battle with cancer she shared with her beloved husband, composer Bruno Louchouarn, into an audio art piece meant to bring healing to others.



Following her husband's diagnosis, Madden began writing short, free-verse poems as a way to give voice to her anguish.



"I started writing on my iphone as a way to cope with the stress and uncertainty, but what I discovered was that focusing only on Bruno's illness and treatment was robbing us both of the very thing I wanted most to preserve - his life," she explains. "The practice of writing about exactly what was happening in the moment helped me see the grace within daily life. It helped me re-focus on the joy of being alive today. Instead of living in fear, we were both able to experience joy through making art. This is not just a play about living with cancer - it's a play about joie de vivre, artistry, and how to get through the unimaginable. Art created healing for us, and that was nothing short of a miracle."



Veteran actor Tony Amendola (Antaeus Theatre Company, Showtime's Dexter) stars alongside Gunn as Bruno. Jeanne Sakata and Jack Stehlin take on multiple roles. Madden directs, and Jeff Gardener is audio producer, sound designer and Foley artist. Prominently featured throughout is Louchouarn's glorious music.



All four episodes of Numbered Days will be available for $20 at www.FountainTheatre.com, or wherever you get your podcasts, beginning February 14.