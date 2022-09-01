Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ellen Richard Resigns As Executive Producing Director Of Laguna Playhouse

A new Interim Artistic Director will be announced shortly.

Sep. 01, 2022  

Ellen Richard announced that she has resigned her position as Executive Producing Director of the Laguna Playhouse.

Laguna Playhouse Board of Directors comments, "Ellen Richard joined the Laguna Playhouse as it's Executive Director in April 2016. She has been serving as Executive Producing Director since February of 2020. Ellen led the Playhouse through the most difficult challenge the Playhouse has faced in its 100-year history, being closed for almost two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During her time at the Playhouse, she oversaw the renovation of the historic theatre building and led the Playhouse to unprecedented financial success, including a 60% growth in theatre subscriptions pre-Covid. We thank her for her service, and wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

A new Interim Artistic Director will be announced shortly.




