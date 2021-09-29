Element Band Returns to The Ford Next Month

Element Band returns to The Ford to showcase their distinctive arrangements of traditional Armenian songs infused with anthemic vocals and searing instrumentals, performing newly recorded songs as well as past fan favorites. The evening will feature the multi-instrumentalist music director Ara Dabandjian alongside vocalists Soseh Aramouni and Natalie Avunjian.



Element Band's unique signature embodies the essence of world music. The band's distinctive arrangements preserve and popularize traditional Armenian songs by infusing each piece with large-bodied vocals and a cool blend of instrumentals. The band's original compositions resonate deeply with the listener's yearning for nostalgia, or the old world through modern tones.



Element Band has achieved its primary aim to bring an innovative edge to musical traditions while contemporaneously performing compositions with eloquent arrangements and instrumentation.



Under the direction of Ara Dabandjian, Element Band has arrived on the scene with a poignant collection of songs using a musical palette that is sensual, playful, whimsical and sometimes subtle. Element Band's success is underpinned by the warm and passionate sounds of the Mediterranean and the vibrant, rich and uplifting notes woven through their music. Dabandjian's sophisticated arrangements touch listeners and breathe positive energy into the universal musical soul.



Today, Element Band has evolved into an unprecedented and profoundly moving experience. The band's multifaceted music comes to life through the use of contemporary and traditional instruments. Dabandjian's trademark arrangements and instrumentations, paired with Soseh Aramouni's and Natalie Avunjian's hypnotic vocals, create a rare chemistry that makes Element Band's performances unparalleled.



Band members maintain the integrity of traditional songs by performing on indigenous instruments. The band's virtuosity allows them the flexibility to explore music without boundaries or limitations. In addition to Dabandjian, Aramouni and Avunjian, Element Band's musical ensemble includes violinist Shant Mahserejian, guitarist Aragas Abramian, cellist Mahsa Ghassemi. bassist Armen Manavazyan and percussionist Ando Harutyunyan.



Element Band's global soundscape has led them to grace the stages of some of the finest venues around the globe, including Los Angeles favorites such as the Hollywood Bowl, Nokia Theater, Kodak Theater, Starlight Bowl and the Skirball Cultural Center.



An enthusiastic audience response to Element Band's playlist resulted in the band's first album, Yev O Phe, which earned the 2006 Armenian Music Awards' "Best Newcomer" designation. Subsequently the band's double album Oo (pronounced "ooh") won "Best International Album of the Year" at the 2009 Armenian Music Awards and has attracted a diverse mix of listeners. The band's current fan base spans three generations and transcends the musical preferences prevalent in local culture. Their most recent album, entitled e, was released in 2018.

