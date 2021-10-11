El Capitan to Host Marvel's ETERNALS Premiere Event

Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre presents Marvel Studios' "Eternals" November 5 through November 21, 2021, shown in brilliant Dolby VisionTM Laser Projection & Dolby Atmos® Audio Technology. Guests can see all 10 Hero costumes from the movie and take a picture at a themed photo op.

There will be a special Opening Night Fan Event on Thursday, November 4th at 7:00 PM hosted by Nerdist. Guests will be among the first to see "Eternals" and each ticket includes one reserved seat, one Eternals Drawstring Bag, one Opening Night Fan Event Souvenir Credential with Lanyard, one Eternals Journal with Pen and one Eternals Poster. Tickets for this special opportunity are $50.00 per person no matter of age.

There is a special offer for D23 Gold Members. Show your valid D23 Gold Member Card and receive a complimentary 64oz popcorn tub and 20oz bottled beverage.

Daily showtimes for "Eternals" starting Friday, November 5th are 11:30AM, 3:15PM, 7:00PM and 10:45PM. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.

Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and at https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats for this engagement are reserved: Mon. - Thurs.: $15 Adult, $12 Child (3-11)/Senior(60+), and Fri. - Sun.: $20 Adult, $16 Child (3-11)/Senior(60+).

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants.