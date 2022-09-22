Effie Passero From Postmodern Jukebox Joins BRANDEN & JAMES On Their Holiday Tour

Renowned cello & vocal duo BRANDEN & JAMES team up with singer/songwriter Effie Passero of Postmodern Jukebox & American Idol fame, for a holiday tour.

The trio met in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in December, 2020 where they were both playing residencies to tiny audiences in the height of the pandemic. Tourism was down 80%, and most venues were empty. Effie was playing shows with billboard charting jazz singer/songwriter, Spencer Day, at The Palm Cabaret in Puerto Vallarta, the same venue that BRANDEN & JAMES have continuously returned to play at in the winter for the past six years.

After they attended the opening night of her collaboration show with Spencer Day, it was announced the entire city of Puerto Vallarta and all its music venues would be shut down for a month. BRANDEN & JAMES revived their virtual concert series that started in NYC, and asked Effie to be their special guest for two concerts. Their chemistry was instantaneous, and they immediately wanted to perform more together. Ms. Passero appeared on their critically acclaimed debut Christmas album, A Christmas Gift singing an inspirational duet called, "Be Still" originally performed by The Fray.

This year, after some scheduled private performances, they'll kick off their tour at Feinstein's at The Nikko in San Francisco December 14th & 15th, and then return to The Purple Room, Palm Springs December 16th & 17th. Sunday, December 18th will see them all make their long-awaited debut at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood. They'll finish their tour where they started with three performances in Puerto Vallarta at The Palm Cabaret, December 22, 23, and 26. In 2023 they'll return with Effie to Sunshine Cathedral in Fort Lauderdale before they all embark on a 30-city midwest tour that will extend into Spring, 2024.

"Collaborating with Effie Passero is a dream. Her voice is one in a billion" says the pair's cellist and musical director, James Clark.