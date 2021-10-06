East West Players and Rogue Artists Ensemble Announce World Premiere of Interactive AR Ghost Story Project With Live Haunt Event

East West Players and Rogue Artists Ensemble announce the launch of an innovative new immersive experience merging storytelling and technology, Kaidan Project: Alone.



The augmented reality app, available in Apple and Android app stores, will take users on a journey through history while confronting the ghosts of the past. Augmented Reality (AR) elements will put users face to face with ghosts inspired by Japanese folklore in their physical space as they unlock more behind the story.



To kick off the app's launch, Rogue Artists Ensemble presents a one-day-only FREE walk-through haunt, THIS ALLEY IS HAUNTED, from noon to 5pm on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at East West's Players physical home, The Union Center for the Arts in Little Tokyo at 120 Judge John Aiso Street. Free and open to the public, the haunt features live actors, design and puppetry elements from the 2017 award-winning production Kaidan Project: Walls Grow Thin. Other elements include an outdoor haunted house, masked characters, photo opps, and more.



"This project was a direct response to the shock of isolation during the pandemic, when our usual theatrical connections were severed," said Rogue Artistic Director Sean Cawelti. "We dove into alternative storytelling to explore a haunted house narrative in a new way, when we are all trapped alone with our own ghosts."



East West Players and Rogue Artists Ensemble have been in partnership since 2010, with a joint mission to amplify AAPI creative works across disciplines and genres. Together, both organizations serve to support more diverse narratives and expand the reach of East West Player's storytelling community. Alone is an off-shoot of the organizations' previous collaboration, 2017's award-winning Kaidan Project: Walls Grow Thin.



"East West Players is excited to once again partner with Rogue Artists Ensemble, and bring this innovative theatrical experience to an app and to our physical space," says EWP Producing Artistic Director Snehal Desai. "Expanding on the tale we began with the original Kaidan: Walls Grow Thin, which originates from Japanese folklore, expect to be fully transported to a world with ancient ghosts that emerge from the shadows and come alive!"



The AR Ghost Hunting tour is free to attend, with limited RSVPs available for timed slots as well as standby slots available for walk-ups.



For more information and to download the app, visit www.kaidanproject.com.