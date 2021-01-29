East West Players Adds Theater Mu's TODAY IS MY BIRTHDAY To Virtual 55th Anniversary Season

East West Players presents Theater Mu in its production of Susan Soon He Stanton's comedy Today Is My Birthday, directed by Theater Mu Artistic Director Lily Tung Crystal. The play stars Katie Bradley, China Brickey, Eric Sharp, Jomar Tagatac, and features East West Players' veteran actors Emily Kuroda and Greg Watanabe.

Today Is My Birthday follows the character of Emily, a 29-year-old would-be writer, who retreats home to O'ahu after Manhattan finally gets the best of her. But trading one island for another doesn't help. When she stumbles into a gig as an actor on a shock-jock radio dating show, she falls for her fake love interest and finds herself strangely determined to turn that fantasy into reality. Told through a playful combination of phone calls, voicemails, and live radio spots, Stanton's quirky show illustrates life with a thousand friends on Facebook, but no one to talk to on a Saturday night.

The play is presented virtually and will begin with a preview performance on February 5, 2021, followed by live broadcast performances February 6 - 14, 2021. Video-On-Demand of the show will be available February 15 - 21, 2021.

Single tickets to Today Is My Birthday are available now at www.theatermu.org (Pay-As-You-Are), or as a part of an East West Passport membership. Purchase an East West Passport to view the entire upcoming collection of digital programming presented by East West Players and all season production partners, plus exclusive events and content including the December 2020 Daniel Ho concert filmed at the David Henry Hwang Theater in Little Tokyo.

More information on memberships and ticketing at www.eastwestplayers.org, or by contacting the EWP Box Office at boxoffice@eastwestplayers.org.