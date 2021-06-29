EYE CONTACT Rock Photo Exhibition Set For NYC, Nashville, LA, and London

VaultWorks, a New York City media company that celebrates artistic and archival content, and Duggal Visual Solutions announce the debut of EYE CONTACT, a traveling exhibition that features a recently unearthed trove of rare photographs of music icons.

The striking fine art images of music icons run the gamut from David Bowie, Grace Jones and Amy Winehouse to Daft Punk, A$AP Rocky, DMX and Jay-Z. Many of the photographs - outtakes and never-before-seen shots - date back to the 80s, 90s and early 2000s, often capturing the artists in their formative years before their fame and cultural impact were fully realized. One arresting example is Amy Winehouse at her first photo session (2003) predating her debut album and without her signature eyeliner. Another is Lil' Kim, shortly after her federal trial in NYC for conspiracy and perjury, channeling Joan of Arc (2005). (Complete list below.)

EYE CONTACT photographers include Ernie Paniccioli, one of Hip Hop's most prominent chroniclers as well as Tim Bret-Day, Phil Knott and Derrick Santini, three lensmen noted for their unique ability to capture iconic images of music personalities and pop culture figures. All four photographers have been exhibited in major galleries and have illustrious careers shooting in the sectors of fashion, culture, advertising and, as compellingly demonstrated in this exhibition, music.

The name of the exhibit EYE CONTACT is highly relevant today, says VaultWorks co-founder Anik Sood. "EYE CONTACT speaks to the way the pandemic has compelled us to interact - through our eyes, the only exposed part of our face. It also refers to the opportunity the exhibition gives to once again see people and to re-engage in celebrating the arts and culture we've missed over the past 15 months."

EYE CONTACT will open at New York City's Equity Gallery July 14-18, then travel to the Virgin Hotels Nashville July 20-27 with a VIP opening event (6/20) in the Commons Club in conjunction with Give A Note Foundation. Los Angeles is set for October 7-10 at the Sportie LA Pop Up Gallery. A London stop is also in the works for Fall. Each exhibition will feature a curated core group of 14 photographs augmented by a selection of images specifically tailored to each city. Duggal Visual Solutions has produced all the works in the exhibition.

VaultWorks's Managing Director Dipesh Sinha says they revel in the act of discovery. "When we dig into our photographers' archives and unearth long-lost images or artifacts of significant moments of cultural history, there's a real kid-on-Christmas-morning feeling. And then to figure out how to share what we've found with the world in a meaningful way, to perpetuate that feeling of discovery and inspire more curiosity, that's really exciting."

He adds, "Essentially, VaultWorks is all about discovering what's in these amazing archives we track down, finding a meaningful way to package these stories to share with the world, and preserving what we unearth for the future."

New York, July 14-18

Equity Gallery

245 Broome St, New York, NY 10002

Press Preview July 13, 6-9pm

Closing party July 18, 4-8pm, BYOB summer block party

Nashville, July 20-27

Virgin Hotel Commons Club

1 Music Square W, Nashville, TN 37203

VIP Opening Reception with Give A Note Foundation in support of music education in the schools July 20, 4-6pm; DJ and live music from local Nashville artists

Los Angeles, October 7-10

Sportie LA Pop Up Gallery

Opening Party, 6-9pm Oct. 7

7763 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

London, Fall 2021

Details TBD