EVERY GRAIN OF SAND A Short Film By Amanda Spencer, Will Screen At The La Femme International  Film Festival

EVERY GRAIN OF SAND, a dramatic short film co-written and directed by Amanda Spencer, will be featured in the 15th Annual LA Femme International Film Festival on Thursday, October 17th @ 12PM, at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles. The film is also entered into competition at the 10th Annual Oaxaca FilmFest in Oaxaca, Mexico, Oct. 7, 2019.

EVERY GRAIN OF SAND stars Independent Spirit Award nominees Tarra Riggs (BALLAST, THE HELP, DEKALB ELEMENTARY) and Regina Williams (LIFE AND NOTHING MORE) put on an acting showcase in director and co-writer Amanda Spencer's short film about two sisters who, burdened by guilt, emotionally confront their resentment and remorse before finding a way to let go of their past.

Co-written by Spencer with Toby Osborne, EVERY GRAIN OF SAND is an emotionally honest film filled to the brim with authenticity that takes place in the grimness of a run-down trailer home where Mae (Riggs) spends her days taking care of her ailing sister, Lily (Williams). There's a friction between the two right away, an unspoken chasm of repressed emotions creating the kind of stress that practically guarantees to either bubble over or cause one or both of the sisters to implode.

Director and co-writer Amanda Spencer's first short film, HOW TO LIVE FOREVER, was a gift for her mentor, Cameron Crowe, and featured appearances by many of his friends including: Tom Cruise, J.J. Abrams, Judd Apatow, Scarlett Johansson, Orlando Bloom, Paul McCartney, Harry Styles, and many others. Her first narrative short film, PRETTY PRETTY PRISON, is an official selection of 16 film festivals including Moscow Shorts International Film Festival, Golden State Film Festival at Mann's Chinese Theater, Roma Cinema Film Festival, Five Continents International Film Festival and 48 Independent at the Director's Guild of America. The film won the People's Choice Award for Best Comedy at the prestigious Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival 2019, and a Remi Award at Houston WorldFest as well as other awards.

Amanda is starring in an untitled comedy feature shooting this spring, from director Elena Altman. She can also be seen starring in the feature film MUD FLAT MURDERS, which is currently in post-production. She is in Pre-Production directing a feature film starring Emma Ridley (DIsney's RETURN TO OZ) entitled BLOOD, SWEAT & GLITTER which will commence shooting in the fall of 2019.

Co-written by Toby Osborne, EVERY GRAIN OF SAND's behind the camera talent includes Executive Producer Stephen Schaible, Cinematographer Gregory Alexander Foltynowicz, Editor Fernando Schein, Production Designer Shiloh, and Original Music Composer Daniel Mauck.

EVERY GRAIN OF SAND ill screen on Thursday, October 17th at 12PM, Regal Cinemas at LA Live, 1000 West Olympic Blvd., LA, 90015. For ticket information, visit http://www.lafemme.org/tickets/





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You