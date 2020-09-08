EARTH FOCUS Premieres Tonight on KCET

“The Youth Climate Movement Around the World."

Premieres Tues., Sept. 8 on KCET and Wed., Sept. 9 on Link TV (Nationwide)

In 2019, sixteen children from across the world including Greta Thunberg filed a historical, global lawsuit petitioning the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child to hold five of the world's leading economic powers accountable for inaction on the climate crisis. All 16 young people are alarmed by the changes they see in their homelands. This episode includes an interview with Greta and in-depth profiles of four of these young environmentalists: Alexandria Villaseñor in California, Carl Smith in Alaska, Ayakha Melithafa in South Africa and Litokne Kabua in the Marshall Islands.

KCET, Southern California's home for award-winning original public media programming, and Link TV, the national independent non-commercial satellite television network, today announced the episode lineup for the new season of Link TV's acclaimed original environmental series EARTH FOCUS in partnership with the Thomson Reuters Foundation and the Laboratory for Environmental Narrative Strategies (LENS) at UCLA. EARTH FOCUS features investigative reports about our changing environment and how it affects people around the world. In the new season, EARTH FOCUS examines "the politics of the environment" including youth climate activists around the globe, the transition away from coal in South Africa, gold mining in Peru, and a feature-length documentary on the environmental politics of the New West highlighting the work of Nevada's legendary Senator Harry Reid. The new season of EARTH FOCUS premieres on Tues., Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. PT on KCET in Southern California, on Wed., Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Link TV nationwide (DirecTV 375 and DISH Network 9410), and on Sun., Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET/PT on WORLD Channel, with streaming on kcet.org/earthfocus and linktv.org/earthfocus.

Launched in 2007, EARTH FOCUS is the longest-running investigative environmental news program on U.S. television. The series provides audiences with urgent global environmental coverage on key issues such as endangered species, climate change, environmental health and sustainable practices. With three new episodes focused on international environmental politics co-produced by the Thomson Reuters Foundation and KCET, EARTH FOCUS continues its commitment to educate audiences about the global issues impacting our planet.

EARTH FOCUS supports Link TV's mission to connect viewers to the world. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020, Link TV brings Americans closer to people and events beyond our borders. Leveraging its strong relationships with international producers, it has become a place for powerful human stories, high-quality international journalism, documentaries, and scripted dramas. Link TV is a passport for the globally engaged. By conveying diverse perspectives and unfiltered viewpoints, Link TV works to bridge divides and facilitate conversation, understanding, empathy and change on important global topics. Live streaming takes place daily at LinkTV.org/live from 3:00pm-11:00pm Pacific (6:00pm-2:00am Eastern), showing Link TV's broad range of quality content for free.

Photo Credit: Thomson Reuters Foundation

