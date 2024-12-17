Voting Open for the BWW LA Awards
Douglas Lyons' DON'T TOUCH MY HAIR to be Presented at IAMA Theatre Company

Performances will run from February 13-24, 2025.

By: Dec. 17, 2024
Douglas Lyons' DON'T TOUCH MY HAIR to be Presented at IAMA Theatre Company Image
IAMA Theatre Company will continue its 2024/25 season with a workshop production of the final play in the Douglas Lyons comedic trilogy, Don’t Touch My Hair. Lyons created “The Deep Breath Trilogy: New Plays for Black Women” cycle, with Don’t Touch My Hair that completes the series.

The trilogy launched with the family play Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway, followed by the romantic comedy Table 17. A piece about friendship, Don’t Touch My Hair follows lifelong best friends Eemani and Jade as they decompress over a good blunt, not knowing the weed is laced with something else. As the duo spiral into a hilarious hallucination, they are able to confront the oppressors of the past dead-on. Velani Dibba, who recently served as associate director on The Geffen Playhouse’s Waiting For Godot, will direct this new work.  

Performances will run from February 13-24, 2025. Shows take place at 8pm, Thursdays-Mondays (no performance Monday, Feb. 17).
 




