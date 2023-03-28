Do LaB Unveils Artist Lineup For 2023 Stage At Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

Today, creators of the original boutique festival experience Lightning in a Bottle and immersive art leaders Do LaB have announced the artist lineup for their 2023 stage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this April 14-16 and 21-23. With an ever-evolving interactive stage design and a forward-thinking curation of celebrated musical talent, Do LaB continues to be a core experiential aspect of the globally celebrated festival.

The 2023 lineup includes the return of electronic trio and longtime Do LaB stalwarts The Glitch Mob, veteran Australian exports Flight Facilities, the brand new Dylan & Harry project of party starters Party Favor & Baauer, the team up of Grammy-nominated artists A-Trak and Dave1 for The Brothers Macklovitch, hypnotic live electronic and multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter duo Giolì & Assia, and bass music powerhouse Whipped Cream.

Some of the scene's hottest names will also take center stage including tastemaking super producer Mr. Carmack, the meteoric Hellbent Records boss Cloonee, UK progressive favorite Franky Wah, crossover songstress ALUNA, and house and indie-dance duo Phantoms.

The lineup dips into more eclectic sonics from the likes of Haitian flag bearer and afro beats standout Michaël Brun, Desert Hearts co-founder Mikey Lion, the vintage funk and disco stylings of Flamingosis, organic bass producer Of The Trees, and Foreign Family favorites Mild Minds all in the fold.

Avant-garde and experimental sides of electronic music also remain paramount, a style of curation ever-present in Do LaB's bookings. This is exemplified by the likes of Life and Death founder DJ Tennis, Turkish-Italian DJ and producer Carlita, Toronto club legend BAMBII, genre-crossing producer Emmit Fenn, stylish open format specialist Hank K, Spanish globetrotter Arodes, Turkish singer-songwriter and live act Bora Uzer, and melodic house producer Paraleven.

The next generation earns their stripes as well, led by emergent electronic producer DEVAULT, ascendant live production duo Kasablanca, minimal pop tech prodigy SOHMI, versatile Turkish powerhouse Elif, house and techno producer SYREETA's first ever US performance, rising bass producer A Hundred Drums, and tech house sensations ODD MOB, it's murph and DJ Susan.

The stage remains a hotbed for rare collaborations, this year showcasing back-to-back sets from HOLLY and Machinedrum, four-on-the-floor house hitmakers Disco Lines and Ship Wrek teaming up for their Disco Wrek project, international talents Ali Farahani and Patrik Khach, and LA underground risers Carré and Samwise.

One of the most highly anticipated aspects of the Do LaB experience every year includes the stage's surprise special guests each night of both Coachella weekends. Surprise appearances in 2022 included Diplo, Skream, Subtronics, Dom Dolla, John Summit, Madeon, SG Lewis, and DJ Hanzel, with preceding years seeing the likes of Skrillex, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Richie Hawtin, Major Lazer, Bob Moses, Bonobo, and many more.

The beloved Do LaB stage is revered for its interactive crowd environment and colorful structures that celebrate the brand's ethos of human connection and art as a transformative experience. The current version of the stage, Warrior One, features 53 panels of custom-dyed fabric bound together by suspension cabling spanning over 35,000 square feet overhead.

The Do LaB experience at Coachella is a precursor to a milestone year for the brand which celebrates the 20th anniversary of its multifaceted boutique festival Lightning in a Bottle. A five-day array of top-tier music programming, creative art and immersive environments, and educational classes and workshops will provide a furthering of Do LaB's 20-year mission to inspire creativity and foster interconnection.

Taking place in Southern California's beautiful Buena Vista Lake, highlights of LIB 2023's musical programming include Rezz, Sofi Tukker, Zhu, Tale of Us, Diplo, Purple Disco Machine, Ben Böhmer, Liquid Stranger, LSDREAM, TOKiMONSTA, The Glitch Mob, Phantogram, Tobe Nwigwe, 070 Shake, BLOND:ISH, LP Giobbi, and more.

Do LaB at Coachella 2023 Lineup:

Weekend One (A-Z)

ALUNA

Andreas One

BAMBII

BRESH

Carlita

Daily Bread

DJ Tennis

Dylan & Harry (Party Favor & Baauer)

Elif

Flight Facilities (DJ Set)

Franky Wah

Henry Pope

Kasablanca

KIMONOS

Little Dinosaur

María También

Michaël Brun

Mild Minds

Miss Javi

Mr. Carmack

Phantoms (DJ Set)

SOHMI

The Glitch Mob

Whipped Cream

Weekend Two (A-Z)

A Hundred Drums

Ali Farahani b2b Patrik Khach

Arodes

The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Trak & Dave1)

Carré b2b Samwise

Cloonee

DEVAULT

Disco Wrek (Disco Lines b2b Ship Wrek)

DJ Susan

Elephant Heart

Emmit Fenn

Flamingosis

Giolì & Assia

Hank K

HOLLY b2b Machinedrum

it's murph

Jo Jones

Littlefoot

Maddy O'Neal

Mikey Lion

ODD MOB

Of The Trees

Paraleven

Patricio

SYREETA

The Funk Hunters