Diversity Entertainment Joins 30 Minutes or Less Festival as Sponsor, Offering $6,000 Spotlight Mentorship

The festival will run January 15–26, 2025 at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre in Los Angeles.

By: Dec. 18, 2024
Diversity Entertainment Joins 30 Minutes or Less Festival as Sponsor, Offering $6,000 Spotlight Mentorship Image
Combined Artform and Theatre Asylum have announced Diversity Entertainment as a sponsor for the upcoming 30 Minutes or Less Festival, running January 15–26, 2025, at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre in Los Angeles.

The festival celebrates the art of storytelling and live performance within a 30-minute format, inviting artists from all genres to showcase their work. As part of their sponsorship, Diversity Entertainment will provide an invaluable Spotlight Mentorship, valued at $6,000. This mentorship will award one standout artist the opportunity to adapt their live show into a professionally produced short film.

The Spotlight Mentorship includes guidance in screenplay adaptation, production planning, and festival distribution, offering participants a unique chance to transition their work from stage to screen. Diversity Entertainment, known for its commitment to inclusive storytelling for all generations, continues to champion diverse voices through this program. For more information, visit diversitypictures.org.

The 30 Minutes or Less Festival currently showcases a lineup of 21 productions across a variety of genres, including short dramas, comedy scenes, solo performances, TV/film script readings, and musicals.

Artists interested in participating in the 30 Minutes or Less Festival still have a chance to join, as submissions are accepted on a rolling basis through January 14, 2025. Application forms are available on the festival website homepage.

About the 30 Minutes or Less Festival

Open to all genres of live performance, the festival highlights storytelling in a concise 30-minute format. Performers can share time slots by pairing two 15-minute pieces, creating dynamic evenings of entertainment.

Festival Details:

Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre - 5636 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038

January 15–26, 2025

Performance Times: 7 p.m.–10 p.m.

For the current lineup of shows and Tickets: 30 Minutes or Less Festival homepage.

Ticket prices range from $5 to $15.




