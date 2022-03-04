Disney And Pixar's TURNING RED to Be Screened At The El Capitan Theatre

Disney and Pixar's new animated feature "Turning Red" comes to the big screen at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre as a Southern California exclusive during a limited one-week engagement March 11 through March 17.



Guests can attend a "Turning Red" Opening Night Fan Event on March 11 at 7:00pm for $40. Each ticket includes a souvenir credential, reversible bucket cap, notebook and 64oz popcorn tub.



During each show throughout the week, guests are encouraged to arrive early and let loose at the Panda-Monium Dance Party inside the theatre. Audience members can dance and jam to some tunes at their seats with an upbeat, on-stage host while enjoying a fun mix of music.



Showtimes for "Turning Red" March 11 through 14 and March 17 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm and 9:55pm. Showtimes March 15 and 16 are 10:00am and 1:00pm. Dates and times are subject to change.



BFF Packs are also available for $75 each and include four reserved tickets, four 64oz popcorn tubs and one full day of parking at the Hollywood & Highland complex. Additional tickets can be added by calling 1-800-Disney-6 (347-6396).



Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Friday through Sunday tickets are $18 for adults and $14 for children and seniors. Monday through Thursday tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for children and seniors.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/



Disney and Pixar's "Turning Red" introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter-an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she "poofs" into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (Pixar short "Bao") and produced by Lindsey Collins.