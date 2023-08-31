Dionne Lea to Bring Cabaret Show THE WAY IT IS... NOW to El Portal Theatre

Dionne Lea is bringing her thrilling vocal stylings, signature warmth, and quirky charm to the mainstage at El Portal Theatre on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in her acclaimed new cabaret, The Way It Is...Now. Audiences will be led on an entertaining ride through an eclectic mix of stories and songs as Lea ignites the room tackling her favorite topics of today - from cancel culture to cancer culture, marriage to mortality, superfoods to the Super Bowl, Black Power to women's power, and much more!

In a show co-produced with Emmy Award winning actor, Keith David, Lea is quick to capture the hearts of audiences with her candid nature and relatability. Dionne has graced countless stages, including the world-famous Minton's Harlem and the fabulous Ford Theatre!

With her magnetic stage presence, comedic timing, and voice of an angel, Dionne's 2023 Tour has taken sold out audiences in Chicago and Milwaukee on a joyful, thoughtful healing journey. Lea makes her way to Albuquerque, Atlanta, and Houston before The Way It Is...Now Tour ends its run in North Hollywood!

Musical Direction by Keith Harrison Dworkin.

For more information, including tickets, please visit Click Here.