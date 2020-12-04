Diablo Ballet School Offers A New Dance Class For Parkinson's

Diablo Ballet is offering a new class to its school's adult division, Dance for Parkinson's Diablo Ballet which will be taught by Danielle Troyano a certified Dance for Parkinson's instructor, Company dancer and Diablo Ballet School instructor. The class will begin on Monday, December 7 th .

Dance for Parkinson's Diablo Ballet will combine both music and movement to create a refreshing, and stimulating atmosphere full of love targeting Parkinson's concerns such as: coordination, balance, flexibility, isolation and depression. The class will consist of exercises both seated and standing, but participants are encouraged to do whatever feels most comfortable. Music alone can do wonders for the body and brain signals and participants are encouraged to grab their partner, child or friend to join this virtual class for an hour full of classical tunes, dancing and fun! Absolutely no dance experience is required. Lauren Jonas, Artistic Director of Diablo Ballet states, "It has been a dream of mine to offer this important class since the school launched in 2019."

This special class will be offered via Zoom on Mondays from 9 - 10 am and is $10 a class. To register for the class, please visit https://diabloballet.org/school/adult-classes/ and select the class and follow the registration process. Once registration is confirmed, participants will be sent the Zoom link and they can join the class whenever they would like.

Diablo Ballet School was started in August of 2019 and is the first school in the East Bay to be run by a professional ballet company. Classes are offered to students ages 3 to adult who enjoy dancing as well as those who wish to pursue a professional career in ballet. Students enjoy many perks of being run by a professional company, including instruction from professional dancers in the height of their careers, support from company doctors, Master Classes and performance opportunities with the Company.

The school is located at the Performing Academy building in Pleasant Hill, however all classes are offered virtually with only a few of the upper division students continuing with in-person class under very strict COVID guidelines. For more information on Diablo Ballet or Diablo Ballet School, please visit: diabloballet.org.



Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You