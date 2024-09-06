News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Developmental Workshop of PARENTS IN CHAINS by Jay Martel to be Presented at the Whitley Theatre

PARENTS IN CHAINS will perform on Monday, September 30 & Tuesday, October 1 at 8pm at the historic Whitley Theatre.

J. Todd Harris (Heathers The Musical, The Kids Are All Right) will present a developmental workshop production of a new comedy, PARENTS IN CHAINS, written by Emmy and Peabody award-winner Jay Martel and directed by Andy Fickman (Heathers The Musical, Reefer Madness). PARENTS IN CHAINS will perform on Monday, September 30 & Tuesday, October 1 at 8pm at the historic Whitley Theatre.
 
In PARENTS IN CHAINS, six L.A. parents exchange texts as their 17-year-old daughters drive home from a weekend in San Francisco during the approach of a hurricane. The trip and the inclement weather bring out both the best and the worst in the parents as they confront, as a group, as couples, and as individuals, what it means to let go of their kids.

By turns viciously comic and poignant, PARENTS IN CHAINS is a valentine to the most difficult, most failure-prone job in the world…parenting. Casting will be announced shortly.
 




