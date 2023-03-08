Del Shores To Be Honored With Career Achievement Gala At Celebration Theatre

Celebration Theatre, one of the world's longest-running LGBTQ+ theatres, is hosting an awards gala Saturday, March 11th, 2-5pm, to celebrate its arts community's creative heroes during an entertaining afternoon of special appearances and social festivities that will become an annual tradition.

Hosted at the Los Angeles LGBT Center, the event recognizes the body of work of Del Shores, an icon of queer playwriting and the creator of the "Sordid Lives" films/series, with the Chuck Rowland Pioneer Award. Joining to honor Del are Peter Paige, Beverly D'Angelo, Dale Dickey, Emerson Collins, Broadway's Tracie Thoms, Matthew Scott Montgomery, and more, plus a special video message from Whoopi Goldberg.

Since 2014, Celebration Theatre has given the award-named for Celebration Theatre's founder-to acknowledge "groundbreaking and distinguished achievements in LGBTQ+ playwriting and arts advocacy". Past recipients have included Robert Patrick, Michael Kearns, Tom Jacobson, Patricia Loughrey, Billy Porter, and Roger Q. Mason.

Additionally, the awards show will honor ascendant LGBTQ+ writer/composer Khiyon Hursey ("Spirited", Eastbound) with the Vibrant Voice Award, a newly focused honor given to "emerging theatremakers contributing to queer & intersectional stories". The final award, "The O'Hara" Appreciation Award, publicly recognizes the contributions of one of the theatre's volunteer company members who has gone "above and beyond", artist Parnell Damone Marcano ("Greenleaf").

Patrons will enjoy a hilarious and entertaining way to honor the theatre's awardees while supporting Celebration Theatre's next main stage musical, a gender-expansive reimagining of Finn & Lapine's A New Brain, in association with the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

The fundraising event begins in the Courtyard with a VIP meet & greet, red carpet, and champagne welcome. Then guests then move into the Renberg Theatre for the one-hour Awards Show directed by Nell Teare ("Bolivar"). The event concludes with a Courtyard Celebration with live music, silent auction, light bites, and clinking glasses.

EVENT SCHEDULE

VIP Meet & Greet 2p

Awards Show 3p

Courtyard Celebration 4p

EVENT SPONSORS

Venue: Los Angeles LGBT Center

Bar: Micky's WeHo

Flower Design: Something's Blooming

For info & tickets, visit www.celebrationtheatre.org/honors.