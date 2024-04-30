Stacie Burrows Will Bring LAUGHABLE to Hollywood Fringe This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stacie Burrows’ life sounds a lot like a country song: She’s a former Texan who drives a truck across Los Angeles with a dog in the back, wearing custom-made boots that were ill-gotten goods from her elderly mother. But when Stacie receives multiple medical diagnoses back-to-back, (nothing so serious that it could kill her, but annoying enough to drive her to the brink of madness) this wound-tight wife-artist-mother of two tries too hard to care for everyone but herself. Directed by Katierose Donohue Enriquez, Stacie Burrows’ Laughable will premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival and run from June 6th through June 29th at the Broadwater Black Box.

About the Show

Laughable was born out of necessity when Stacie received the 6th medical diagnosis in the span of about a year. Her body was just not functioning properly, and it all seemed to stem from stress. When one of Stacie’s doctors diagnosed her with Cervical Radiculopathy, she said, “That’s so ridiculous, it’s laughable” and then she knew she had to make something funny out of her misfortunate medical misadventures. In Laughable, Stacie examines the causes and effects of stress through music and comedy, constantly consulting quirky LA therapists and holistic quacks, but somehow finding relief in the simplicity of a piano and some silly, and some sweet, songs.

Who

Writer & Performer Stacie Burrows is an LA-based comedian and musician. She began doing stand-up in NYC in 1997. Stacie premiered her solo show Bulletproof Unicorn at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2022. She spent 10 years as ½ of the LA-based musical comedy duo Mommy Tonk and toured nationally with the storytelling show Expressing Motherhood. She has performed at Caroline’s on Broadway, Gotham Comedy Club NYC, The Comedy Store in Hollywood, Zanies Nashville, The House of Blues, Calgary Comedy Festival, Boston Comedy Festival, Stagecoach Country Music Festival. She’s also a singer in a classic rock cover band in Topanga Canyon called KUMMERSPECK.

Director Katierose Donohue Enriquez is a LA based director, actor and writer originally from the Philadelphia area of South Jersey (Go Birds!). Her multi-award winning solo show, Queen of Fishtown made its debut in 2022 at the Hollywood Fringe and continues to enjoy a limited world tour, most recently with a sold out weekend at the Groundlings Theater in Hollywood, where she is an alum of their Sunday Company. Katierose was recognized for her “razor sharp direction” by the publication Stage Scene LA; later receiving a Top Honor Scenie Award – Best Direction of a Drama (Intimate Theater) for the world premiere thriller, Final Interview by Gabriel Oliva at the Pico Playhouse. Currently, Katierose is enjoying directing two starkly different pieces: Comedian Stacie Burrows’ Edinburgh Fringe bound, solo musical Laughable and the southern ensemble drama, Hurricane Kate by Scott Golden. Both shows reside on that vulnerable line where she most enjoys playing - between laughter and tears. Katierose received her MFA from The American Repertory Theater’s Institute at Harvard University and The Moscow Art Theatre and her BA in Fine Arts from Rider University. Katierose’s Acting TV credits include: 2 Broke Girls (CBS), How I Met Your Mother (CBS), The Comeback (HBO), Future Man (HULU), American Crime (ABC), Astronomy Club (NETFLIX) and she is a proud union member.

Scenic and Lighting Designer Vickie J. Scott is a Lighting and Scenic Designer for Dance, Theatre, and Themed Entertainment, and is the Executive Producer for Dramatic Women, founded in 1993 to explore and promote the participation of women in all areas of theatre and to produce original scripts for the theater by Santa Barbara, California based writers. She is a faculty member in the Department of Theater and Dance at the University of California Santa Barbara, where she teaches lighting design for theater and dance, designs lights and mentors students. Vickie is proud to be the founding producer for the Initiative for New and Reimagined Work. Her first book, Contemporary Dance Lighting, was recently published by Routledge. Recent lighting designs include: in Los Angeles A Great Wilderness and Little Theater with Rogue Machine; Measure for Measureand Sealed Orders with Ophelia’s Jump; and The Tempest and The Winter’s Tale with Antaeus Theatre and, in New York City, Is Edward Snowden Single at the New Ohio; Bulletproof Unicorn at Theater Lab and The Shot at the United Solo Festival at Theatre Row, which received the festival Best Lighting Design award. She is a member of United Scenic Artists Local 829.

In addition to her work as the Executive Director of Center Stage in Santa Barbara, Producer Teri Ball is the Project Manager for CA for the Arts, working with arts organizations across the state on arts advocacy initiatives and organizing events such as CA Arts & Culture Summit and Arts Advocacy Day. Prior to her work at Center Stage, Teri worked with a number of non-profit arts organizations in Santa Barbara, Berkeley, Pittsburgh and Los Angeles as an Executive Director, Development Director, Marketing Director, non-profit management consultant, stage manager and production manager. Teri is a member of the California Chapter of NIVA, and a member of the Legislative Committee of the Theatre Producers League of Southern California. She has a masters degree in Non-Profit Arts Management from Carnegie Mellon.

Play Broadway Games