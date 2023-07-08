David Z Foundation To Host Sixth Annual Facebook Live Fundraiser

The David Z Foundation (DZF), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the love of music for children worldwide, will culminate its month-long fundraising initiative with a bang as it reveals plans for its DZF Sixth Annual FB Live Fundraiser. The much-anticipated livestream, which will feature a special guest appearance by Living Colour's Corey Glover, as well as the exclusive premiere of 14 original music videos filmed with students from around the world this semester, will be held Sunday, July 9 from 5 PM - 7 PM PT via https://www.facebook.com/davidzfoundation/.

Additionally, highlights from the 2023 David Z Birthday Benefit Concert, which kicked off the fundraising campaign with appearances by the recently-reunited rockers ZO2 and four School Of Rock Schools at the Whisky A Go Go, will also be shown. During the program, viewers can donate to the non-profit, with all proceeds supporting funding for music education for underprivileged kids around the world.

DZF was founded by Paulie Z, the older brother of David Z and a fellow musician in their band ZO2. Before his untimely death, David Z and his brother were very active in their local music community, where both worked as music teachers and used their platform to spread their passion. Music is in the soul of the "Z Brothers," and Paulie Z continues to spread this love through this foundation by teaching music classes, giving kids experience with instruments, and working with schools to create quality programs that will support the weight of a child's creativity. Each year the foundation sets their goal according to David's birth date so this year's goal is $44,000 in honor of what would have been his 44th birthday.

"The focus this year was on the work we do with the students," said Paulie Z. "In previous years, we've had celebrity rock stars and profession musicians participate in the event to help draw attention and donations, but now we are proud to shift gears and show people where their money is actually going."

This year, DZF has worked with more schools in more countries than ever and has received numerous awards and grants for its work. Most recently, the organization was recognized for two videos they produced in Cape Town, South Africa in collaboration with Global Lighthouse Studios. DZF was honored by the Second Annual Anthem Awards for its "Time To Be Well" project, which was written with Athwood Primary School about sustainable health and well-being (Anthem Awards). DZF also received two Telly awards for its "Help Yourself" project written with Gardens Commercial School about the importance of staying in school (Telly Awards).

About The David Z Foundation

The David Z Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization started by singer/guitarist Paulie Z in memory of his brother and bandmate bassist David Z. Inclusive of all and serving a diverse population of underprivileged kids, our aim is to instill a passion for music in kids while providing them with engaging music education opportunities and funding, putting together collaborations between kids and veteran music industry professionals and developing programs within academic school settings as well as music schools, both across the country and internationally. We bring students into the world of music by providing deeper knowledge and experience with instruments, songwriting, recording, music video production, band dynamics and live performances, and offer kids workshops on the music industry itself. In their own schools, the programs we co-design get kids to use the crafts of songwriting, recording and video production to create work which helps explain educational concepts in creative and stylish ways. The foundation's interest in defining new avenues for music as a helping tool has also led to the application of music in programs for kids with emotional and mental health challenges. The foundation is looking ahead to future programs that will continue a strong focus on music education and well-being through music.