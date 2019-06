David Burnham, Christina Bianco and Todd Schroeder To Appear On ON THE ROCKS Radio Show

For over two decades, Todd Schroeder , who was named BroadwayWorld's "Musical Director of the Year" in 2013, has acted as music director for literally hundreds upon hundreds of Hollywood stars and legends of the theatre world. The list has included notable musicians and cherished stage performers, as well as more uniquely, television and film actors who aren't normally known for their singing abilities, but have leveraged Todd's talents to enhance that of their own. Schroeder's ability to work within the tight constructs of the latter category has made him one of the most remarkable and coveted music directors in the world, gaining the trust and respect of entertainment icons, with an unparalleled career that spans over 20 years.