David Burnham, Christina Bianco and Todd Schroeder To Appear On ON THE ROCKS Radio Show

Broadway's David Burnham , YouTube musical theatre sensation Christina Bianco and Musical Director of the Year Todd Schroeder will appear on On the Rocks Radio Show Tuesday, June 11th at 7pmPST/10pmEST with host TV/radio personality Alexander Rodriguez for an in depth chat about life in the theatre, on the road and upcoming projects.

David Burnham was last seen on Broadway in the mega-hit musical, "Wicked", playing Fiyero, a role that he originated in the developmental workshops of the show. He is an original Broadway cast member of the musical "The Light In The Piazza", performing both on the Tony Awards and the PBS telecast "Live From Lincoln Center." He is the recipient of the prestigious " Helen Hayes Award" for Best Actor as well as the Best Actor "Garland Award" for his portrayal of Fabrizio in the national tour of "The Light In The Piazza." David first gained critical acclaim when, after a two year search, he was chosen to replace Donny Osmond as Joseph in the national tour of "Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" (Dramalogue Award). He toured nationally in another Andrew Lloyd Webber blockbuster playing Peter in "Jesus Christ Superstar." Also in NYC he was in the original cast of the Off-Broadway show "The Best Is Yet to Come - The Music Of Cy Coleman " directed by David Zippel , and in Las Vegas, he starred in the the original cast of "Showstoppers" at the Wynn Resort.

Other favorite theater roles include Quasimoto in "The Hunchback Of Notre Dame", Joe Gillis in "Sunset Blvd", Prince Eric in "The Little Mermaid", Baron Felix in "Grand Hotel", Cain in "Children of Eden", Nanki Poo in "The Hot Mikado", Billy in "Letters From 'Nam", Jason in "Ordinary Days", Charlie in "Peggy Sue Got Married", and The Actor in "The Woman In Black".

On film he was the voice of the Prince in the Warner Bros. animated feature "The King And I," and can be heard on the soundtracks to "Ghepetto," Disney's "Home On The Range" and Comedy Central 's "South Park". David performs with symphonies all over the country and his solo concert has been seen in the United States, Canada, and Europe. He has recorded two solo albums, his self-titled CD and "One Day." As a writer, David's musical "Happy 50ish",co-written with Mark Vogel and Lynn Shore , ran off-Broadway and is performed regionally around the country. He currently has two other musicals in development. David works extensively with kids through vocal and acting workshops and hosts a summer program for young artists called "Camp Sing".

Christina Bianco 's singular voice and comedic charm have brought audiences around the world to their feet. Bianco captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her 'diva' impression videos, gaining over 24 million views. Dubbed 'the girl of a thousand voices,' Christina has performed on major television programs such as The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Meredith Vieira Show, The Queen Latifah Show & The Today Show, in the US alone.?

A Two-Time Drama Desk Award nominee, Christina made her West End debut starring in The Menier Chocolate Factory 's hailed production of Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre in London. New York credits include The Marvelous Wonderettes, the one-woman, multi-character comedy, Application Pending (Drama Desk Award Nomination), Newsical the Musical, and Forbidden Broadway ; Goes To Rehab (Drama Desk Award Nomination). Christina originated the role of Dora in the long-running National Tour of Dora The Explorer Live, including two sold-out runs at Radio City Music Hall.?

As a concert artist, with regular NYC appearances at Birdland, Feinstein's and Town Hall, Christina has performed her critically acclaimed solo shows to sold out crowds across the U.S. and on luxury international cruise ships. Abroad, she's enjoyed extended runs headlining at London's Hippodrome, Royal Albert Hall 's Elgar Room, The Charing Cross Theatre and at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She recently completed a 13 city, UK solo tour titled, Me Myself And Everyone Else, and made concert debuts in Australia, Switzerland, Spain and South Africa.

Television credits include the POP TV sitcom Impress Me, Hallmark's, Signed, Sealed, Delivered and VH1's I Love The 2000's.?

Christina frequently performs with major US and Canadian symphonies. She recently debuted her solo symphony show, The Woman Of A Thousand Voices, with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Jack Everly

odd Schroeder is arguably one of the hardest-working and most noteworthy music directors performing in the world of show business today.

For over two decades, Todd Schroeder , who was named BroadwayWorld's "Musical Director of the Year" in 2013, has acted as music director for literally hundreds upon hundreds of Hollywood stars and legends of the theatre world. The list has included notable musicians and cherished stage performers, as well as more uniquely, television and film actors who aren't normally known for their singing abilities, but have leveraged Todd's talents to enhance that of their own. Schroeder's ability to work within the tight constructs of the latter category has made him one of the most remarkable and coveted music directors in the world, gaining the trust and respect of entertainment icons, with an unparalleled career that spans over 20 years.

Schroeder has also gotten the opportunity to present his talents as music director supporting other artists on some of the most celebrated daytime and late night talk shows of the past 20 years, including The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, The Late Late Show, and Access Hollywood. He's also appeared as part-music director, part-sidekick on a daytime talk show pilot for Buena Vista Television.

On the Rocks with Alexander is a weekly, entertainment talk show hosted by TV/radio personality Alexander Rodriguez live from Los Angeles. The show has featured Academy, Golden Globe, Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award Winners and regularly showcases performers from Broadway. The show streams live on UBNGO.com , iHeartRadio, FacebookLive and YouTubeLive. Archived episodes are available on iTunes, iHeartRadio, Here TV, Amazon Prime, FacebookWatch, Spotify, Roku, TuneIn, Stitcher, Google Play, YouTube, GED Magazine, and NowTrending App. For more information, head to www.OntheRocksRadioShow.com





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You