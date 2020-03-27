VIDEO: Darryl Maximilian Robinson Presents Street Theatre Version Of AS YOU LIKE IT Monologue

Veteran and award-winning Chicago, St. Louis and Los Angeles stage actor and play director Darryl Maximilian Robinson (The Founder of The Excaliber Shakespeare Company of Chicago and The ESC Los Angeles Archival Project ) presents a "Street Theatre" rendition of "The Seven Ages of Man" Speech as the character of Lord Jaques from William Shakespeare's "As You Like It" in the historic Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.

One month before the immortal bard's birthday and one week after the virus Pandemic caused the closing of all the theatres in LA (including The Ark Theatre Company of North Hollywood staging of The Old Tyme Radio Hour production of "The Dick Tracy Radio Show" in which Mr. Robinson in the role of The Announcer had just made his return to the Greater LA stage in a Wednesday March 11, 2020 preview performance of! ). Practicing proper "Social Distancing," the videography and editing of this Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project theatre video event is provided by Gustavo J. Casas.

This rendition of The Bard's "Seven Ages of Man" Speech marks the second occasion Darryl Maximilian Robinson has presented and recorded a classic monologue from one of William Shakespeare's most popular plays in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. In December of 2019, Mr. Robinson appeared as The King and recorded and released two different versions of The Bard's "St. Crispin's Day" Speech from "Henry V" ( one of which was performed on the steps of The Historic Lincoln Heights Jail ). In the fall of 2017, Mr. Robinson also recorded and released on You Tube his "Street Theatre" rendition of Rudyard Kipling's "If" which he performed on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood as the first offering of his ESC Los Angeles Archival Project.

A classically-trained stage actor who has previously played leading and featured roles with The National Shakespeare Company Tour of New York, The Chicago Medieval Theatre Company, The Indianapolis Shakespeare Festival In-The-Park, and both The King Richard's Faire and Bristol Renaissance Festival of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Darryl Maximilian Robinson is best known for his 15 years performing the role of His Most Revered Lordship, Sir Richard Drury Kemp-Kean in his critically-praised, original one-man show of Shakespeare and time-travel comedy "A Bit of the Bard."





