Darryl Maximilian Robinson Appear in The Ark Theatre Company of North Hollywood's THE DICK TRACY RADIO SHOW

Veteran and award-winning Chicago, St. Louis and Los Angeles stage actor and play director Darryl Maximilian Robinson has returned to the Greater Los Angeles area stage for the first time in more than two-and-a-half years to assume the role of The Announcer in the March 2020 Ark Theatre Company of North Hollywood, Ca. "Old Tyme Radio Hour" production of the 1940s-period, funny, classic and mysterious revival of The Dick Tracy Radio Show. Under the guidance of The Ark Theatre Company's Managing and Casting Director Andy Libby and Artistic Director Osa Danam, two casts will alternate through a live stage recreation of the April 6, 1946 aired Dick Tracy Radio Show Mystery Script entitled "The Case of The Big Top Murders" with voice actors playing the classic characters based on the famed Chester Gould comic strip. At the Wednesday March 11, 2020 7 pm. preview performance of the show, the cast included: Valerian Ruminsky as Dick Tracy, Verity Van Dams as Tess Trueheart, Brian Moore as Vitamin Flintheart, Casandra Groves as Fay Line, Anthony Malone as Duckfoot the Clown, Robert Griffin as Hambone Shill and Ms. Danam as Zelda. During breaks in the mystery's action, Amanda Kluge appeared as Toots C. Roll. Live Sound Engineering and Recorded Sound Effects are provided by Steven E. Kimbrough, Incidental Music by John Nugent and Videography by Herbert C. Morris.

Darryl Maximilian Robinson, who last appeared on stage in Los Angeles to critical praise for his performance as District Attorney Flint in the 2017 Emmanuel Lutheran Actor's Theatre Ensemble - ELATE revival of Ayn Rand's Night of January 16th presented at The Lincoln Stegman Theatre in North Hollywood, and who received a 2019 BroadwayWorld Chicago Award nomination for Best Performer In A Musical or Revue ( Resident Non-Equity ) for his portrayal of the dual roles of The Chairman Mr. William Cartwright and The Mayor Thomas Sapsea in the 2018 Saint Sebastian Players of Chicago revival of Rupert Holmes' Tony award-winning Best Musical Whodunit The Mystery of Edwin Drood presented at the more than a century old St. Bonaventure Church in Chicago, has appeared numerous times on radio during the course of his 46-season long stage career, and in 1989, wrote, directed and starred as multiple, comedic on-the-air characters in his own original satire / mystery Who Killed Walter Wilkenson? which was presented by The Vail Mystery Theatre of Vail, Colorado and aired on KLITE Radio.

The Ark Theatre Company of North Hollywood "Old Tyme Radio Hour" production of The Dick Tracy Radio Show mark's Mr. Robinson's debut performance with the group and he will be appearing as The Announcer with both casts.

The Dick Tracy Radio Show will open Wednesday March 18, 2020 at 7 pm. ( and continue through May 3, 2020 playing Wednesdays at 7 pm. and Sundays at 2 pm. ) at the Ark's intimate, 60-seat theatre space at 5708 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood, CA. 91601. Tickets are $20.00 per person and ample on-the-street parking is available. To make reservations for this unique theatre experience call ( 818 ) 856-8068.

https://www.arknoho.org/ark-events

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ark-Theatre-Company/107913753982311





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You