DYBBUK BAT MITZVAH Staged Reading to Open at Goldrich Cultural Center
Director Illana Stein helms the reading of the Jewish Playwriting Contest finalist about faith, friendship, and female coming-of-age.
The Goldrich Cultural Center will present a staged reading of the play, 'Dybbuk Bat Mitzvah' by award-winning playwright Becca Schlossberg, Sunday, Oct. 18, at 5 p.m.
'Dybbuk Bat Mitzvah' is a vital celebration of faith, friendship, and the experiences of young women, riffing on ancient Jewish folklore while comically exploring the terrors and triumphs of womanhood. It's 1999, and Y2K could plunge the world into imminent disaster. But with the world at the brink, Rachel, and her friends, are getting ready to celebrate Rachel's Bat Mitzvah (coming-of-age ritual). When an odd and conservative boy from Rachel's temple takes an interest in her, and a tragedy links the two intrinsically together, Rachel and her friends must fight to break the bond - before it's too late.
A finalist for the Jewish Plays Project 14th National Jewish Playwriting Contest, 'Dybbuk Bat Mitzvah' won both the Los Angeles and Berkshires Jewish Playwriting Contests. Award-winning TV writer/producer Cindy Chupack ('Sex and the City,' 'Modern Family', 'Everybody Loves Raymond,' 'Fleishman is in Trouble') called 'Dybbuk Bat Mitzvah' 'brilliant and hilarious.'
Ali Stoner, Rory Kulz, Lauren Schaffel, Kaitlyn Tanimoto, and Adam Tsekman comprise the cast for the reading. Stage Directions will be read by Omari Williams.
Playwright Becca Schlossberg is a Jewish award-winning, non-binary, plant daddy/writer/performer. They are best known for their play, 'Just Like I Wanted', a drama about teen suicide which has been performed around the world. Schlossberg is a 2026 recipient of an NYSCA Support for Artist Grant and an Alfred P. Sloan New Play Commission.
Director Illana Stein is an international theater director based in NYC. She has helmed numerous productions and won the award for Excellence in Directing for FringeNYC for 'or what she will.' She has held a Drama League First Stage Residency, been part of the Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab, is a former board member of League of Professional Theatre Women and is Director of Artistic Programs for Jewish Plays Project.
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