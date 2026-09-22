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THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK to Play at Goldrich Cultural Center

Stan Zimmerman directs the production featuring Genesis Ochoa as Anne Frank and Emiliano Torres as Otto Frank.

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THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK to Play at Goldrich Cultural Center

The Goldrich Cultural Center will present the return of  'The Diary of Anne Frank,' featuring a predominantly Latinx cast. Performances are Sunday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m. (general audiences) and two invitation-only/student shows, Monday, Oct. 5, and Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. Both weekday school matinees are already sold out.

Based on the posthumously published diary of the young German girl who lived in hiding in Amsterdam with her family in World War II, 'The Diary of Anne Frank' premiered on Broadway in 1955 and received the Tony Award for Best Play as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Directed by Stan Zimmerman ('Right Before I Go.'), the production at The Goldrich was originally staged in 2018 and is based on a 1997 version of the play by Wendy Kesselman that incorporates newly discovered writing in the diary. Zimmerman conceived his interpretation of 'The Diary of Anne Frank' after seeing a CNN report about a Jewish woman in L.A. who signed an apartment lease as a cover for an immigrant mother and her two high school-aged daughters after their father was deported by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Each performance will be followed by a brief Talk Back featuring 95-year-old Holocaust survivor Gabriella Karin.

This production features original cast members Genesis Ochoa ('Ballard') as Anne Frank and Emiliano Torres ('Mayans MC') as Otto Frank. Isabella Feliciana ('Shifting Gears') will play Anne for the Monday matinee performance only. The ensemble includes Mariangelica Cuervo, Danny Pardo, Jackie Osorio, David Gurrola, Emily Trujillo, Rebecca Asquino, Charlie Farrell, Hector Hernandez and Aris Alvarado. This is the tenth iteration of Zimmerman's unique vision, having previously been seen at the Complex (Hollywood), Colony Theatre (Burbank), Temple Emanuel (Beverly Hills), A Place Called Home (DTLA) and Chutzpah! Festival (Vancouver). The current production is produced by Pop-Up Playhouse, Tracey Rooney, Lexi Sloan and Wilson Cruz ('Star Trek: Discovery'). Original casting by Julie Gale.

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