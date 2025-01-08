DON’T TOUCH MY HAIR to Have Workshop Production at IAMA Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



IAMA Theatre Company will continue its 17th season with the workshop production of Don't Touch My Hair by Douglas Lyons, directed by Velani Dibba. A piece about friendship, this new work follows lifelong best friends Eemani and Jade as they decompress over a good blunt, not knowing the weed is laced with something else. As the duo spiral into a hilarious hallucination, they are able to confront the oppressors of the past dead-on. The cast for Don't Touch My Hair features Sarah Hollis, Jasmine Ashanti, Jenna Anne Johnson*, Mike Bash and Michael Rishawn. Don’t Touch My Hair will be performed February 13–24, 2025 at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave, Los Angeles.



Don’t Touch My Hair marks the final work created in the Douglas Lyons’ “The Deep Breath Trilogy: New Plays for Black Women.” The trilogy launched with the family play Chicken and Biscuits on Broadway September 2021, called “pure entertainment” by TheaterMania, followed by the romantic comedy Table 17, named a Critics Pick by The New York Times which declared the Off-Broadway play that premiered September 2024 as “something we’ve been missing: a gentle, hopeful good time out in the world, in the company of other humans. This is theater as comfort food, and it satisfies a genuine craving.”



“As a company that fosters an inclusive community to inspire and propel theatremakers, IAMA is so excited for Douglas Lyons' hilarious and poignant play to be given our first workshop production of this kind, where we get to invite our audience into the creative process,” said IAMA Theatre Company Artistic Director Stefanie Black. “Douglas has been a dream collaborator since we began working on his play and we can't wait to share his work, here in Los Angeles. Workshop productions at IAMA live in the space between a staged reading and opening night of a world premiere production. This season we are focusing on process not product. This is a thrilling new way to support artists and new works by empowering the creative team and actors to continue to explore the world of the play, each night, in front of an audience with design elements and continuous rehearsal throughout the limited run.”

Comments