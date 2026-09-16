DIAL M FOR MURDER to Play Canyon Theatre Guild This Fall
Linda Thompson directs Frederick Knott's classic suspense thriller, running September 26-November 1 in Newhall.
Canyon Theatre Guild will present Frederick Knott's Dial M for Murder beginning September 26 at its historic theater in Newhall, California. The production will continue through November 1.
Directed by Linda Thompson, with Chris Morales serving as assistant director and stage manager, the classic suspense thriller follows former tennis pro Tony Wendice, who plots to murder his wealthy wife, Margot.
Tony arranges what he believes will be the perfect crime, hiring a man he once knew to kill Margot while establishing an alibi for himself. When Margot survives the attack, Tony quickly devises a new plan designed to have his wife convicted instead. As a Scotland Yard inspector investigates, Tony attempts to conceal the truth behind the crime.
The cast will feature Nicholas D. Johnson as Tony Wendice, Kayla Tyndall as Margot Wendice, Nicholas Solis as Max Halliday, Scott Silbor as Captain Lesgate, Derrel Maury as Inspector Hubbard and Vincent Stella as Thompson.
Dial M for Murder began as a BBC television production in 1952 before receiving its West End premiere at London's Westminster Theatre later that year and subsequently opening on Broadway at the Plymouth Theatre. Knott's play was adapted for Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 film starring Grace Kelly and Ray Milland.
Performances will take place on select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through November 1. Evening performances begin at 7 p.m., with matinees beginning at 2 p.m.
Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main Street in Newhall, California. Tickets and additional performance information are available at canyontheatre.org/dial-m-for-murder or by calling 661-799-2702.
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