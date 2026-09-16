DIAL M FOR MURDER to Play Canyon Theatre Guild This Fall

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Canyon Theatre Guild will present Frederick Knott's Dial M for Murder beginning September 26 at its historic theater in Newhall, California. The production will continue through November 1.

Directed by Linda Thompson, with Chris Morales serving as assistant director and stage manager, the classic suspense thriller follows former tennis pro Tony Wendice, who plots to murder his wealthy wife, Margot.

Tony arranges what he believes will be the perfect crime, hiring a man he once knew to kill Margot while establishing an alibi for himself. When Margot survives the attack, Tony quickly devises a new plan designed to have his wife convicted instead. As a Scotland Yard inspector investigates, Tony attempts to conceal the truth behind the crime.

The cast will feature Nicholas D. Johnson as Tony Wendice, Kayla Tyndall as Margot Wendice, Nicholas Solis as Max Halliday, Scott Silbor as Captain Lesgate, Derrel Maury as Inspector Hubbard and Vincent Stella as Thompson.

Dial M for Murder began as a BBC television production in 1952 before receiving its West End premiere at London's Westminster Theatre later that year and subsequently opening on Broadway at the Plymouth Theatre. Knott's play was adapted for Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 film starring Grace Kelly and Ray Milland.

Performances will take place on select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through November 1. Evening performances begin at 7 p.m., with matinees beginning at 2 p.m.

Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main Street in Newhall, California. Tickets and additional performance information are available at canyontheatre.org/dial-m-for-murder or by calling 661-799-2702.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 02 Hrs 38 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming