DConstruction Arts to Stream LOVE IS... in February

What is love? Where does it come from? Is it limited or infinite? Can you define it? Is it tangible, quantifiable? What does it look like?

DConstruction Arts, founded by Jane Rose and Tavi Stutz, brings together a variety of world-renowned aerialists, dancers, acrobats, singers/songwriters, such as Dreya Weber (Pink, Cher), Junru Wang (Cirque du Soleil, winner China's Got Talent), Maya Kramer (winner Israel's Got Talent, Radio City Rockettes) and others to explore the scope of the definition of love in the contemporary dance theater work Love Is.... In a time when our country is being ripped apart, these artists celebrate the word and its meaning. Through theatrical, environmental, and multimedia production similarities between all walks of life are revealed.

Stage production, Love Is... has been reimagined for the current climate to be presented over zoom. While retaining the spirit of the original work, this new adaptation has been specifically formatted for the digital space. During the one night only Zoom event, there will be a combination of video from the original projections, in which artists reveal their own stories of love, live performances as well as optional audience participation.

As is with love, Love Is... is ever evolving; it continues to grow and morph, fitting the ever changing circumstances. It was first presented in May 2016 as a warehouse show with support from Way 2 Much Entertainment; in January 2017 at the CalState Los Angeles State Playhouse with support from the College of Arts and Letters; and in December of 2017 as an experiential/interactive presentation with the support of True Vision Entertainment. In 2018 a series of Dcon Labs were held by DConstruction Arts to develop and enrich the Love Is... experience. In 2019 DConstruction Arts began the process of turning this live show into a virtual interactive playground, where audience spectators become participants who choose their own adventure to deepen a new awareness and understanding of love.

Love Is...a theatrical, multimedia & circus experience reimagined for the virtual world. Performance on Feb 11 6PDT/9EDT on Zoom. Tickets available at all price levels at www.dconstructionarts.org/virtual-show.