DARKNIGHTS & DAYDREAMS Live Staged Readings Announced in New York and LA

Legion M has opened up access for a first-ever stage reading of the pre-Broadway play they are associate producing titled, DARKNIGHTS AND DAYDREAMS, from Bob Nederlander Jr. and Nederlander Worldwide Productions.

The play is adapted by writer/producer Michael Uslan (Batman, Justice League, Batman Begins, Batman & Robin, National Treasure & many other Batmans!) from his inspiring memoir, The Boy Who Loved Batman, and aims to premiere on Broadway during the 2022/2023 season.

These readings are typically reserved for industry-only audiences, but Legion M is offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience for a limited number of tickets to these in-person readings in New York and Los Angeles.

Legion M will draw on their unique fan-owned business model and community to invite fans and supporters to participate in behind-the-scenes, exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities via the Darknights and Daydreams Indiegogo page.

Perks will include copies of the trade paperback The Boy Who Loved Batman, from which the play is adapted, unique signed memorabilia, access to virtual and live table readings during the development process, and many more.

New York

Date: Tuesday, June 29 and Wednesday, June 30

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Place: Hard Rock Times Square

Tickets: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/darknights-daydreams#/faq

Los Angeles

Date: Monday, July 19th

Time: 6:30 PM PT- 8:30 PM PT

Place: TCL Chinese Theatre

Tickets: Https://shop.legionm.com/pages/darknights-daydreams-la-reading

How far would you go to make your dreams come true?

Based on Michael Uslan's memoir The Boy Who Loved Batman, Legion M is uniting fans to come along for the ride as we work with Nederlander Worldwide Productions on this new stage play based on Michael's struggles as a blue-collar, nerdy, comic book-loving kid who would someday grow up to acquire the rights to Batman and become one of the most important behind-the-scenes figures in comic book movie history. His wildly inspiring story will delight, entertain, and leave you feeling like you can accomplish anything.