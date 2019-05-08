DAMES AT SEA Opens June 15 At Sierra Madre Playhouse

Ruby gets off the bus from Utah with "nothing but tap shoes in her suitcase and a prayer in her heart." As fate would have it, she is immediately cast in the chorus of a Broadway show. When the theatre is forced to close, Ruby's songwriting sailor boyfriend persuades the Captain of his ship to allow the show to move on deck. Voila! Dames at sea! When the show's lead gets seasick, Ruby may have to go on for her. Will Ruby come back a star? Do you need to ask?

Dames at Sea at once pays affectionate homage to and sends up the optimistic early Broadway musicals of the 30s and 40s. It's filled with songs, tap-dancing and romance from start to finish. It is suitable for general audiences.

George Haimsohn and Robin Miller created the book and lyrics for the show. It was their only collaboration. Haimsohn's other musicals included Now Zing and Johnny American. Miller's other musicals included Peg, Radio Times and Vanity Fair. Music for Dames at Sea was composed by Jim Wise. Wise co-wrote the play Olaf Who Never Walked But Always Danced.

Dames at Sea premiered off-Broadway in 1968, making a star of its young lead, Bernadette Peters. The show debuted on Broadway in 2015.

Joshua Finkel directs the Sierra Madre Playhouse production of Dames at Sea. The most recent of his dozens of directing credits include The Bully Problem, The Wedding Night, Together at Last, Violet, The Fantasticks and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. He is also an actor and choreographer. He is the recipient of an MFA in Classical Theatre from the Professional Theatre Training Program of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Sean Paxton is the music director. He has been musical director for several of Sierra Madre Playhouse's summer musicals, including Always....Patsy Cline (Ovation Award nominee), Pump Boys and Dinettes and The Marvelous Wonderettes.

Jeffrey Scott Parsons choreographs Dames at Sea. A critically acclaimed star of cabaret and musical theatre, he is known for his expertise in tap.

Sierra Madre Playhouse Artistic Director Christian Lebano produces.

The cast includes (in alphabetical order) Ruben Bravo, Katie Franqueria, Jennifer Knox, Melissa Mayer and Chuck McLane.

Set design: Jeff G. Rack. Costume design: Shon LeBlanc. Resident lighting designer: Derek Jones. Wig/Make-up: Judi Lewin. Stage manager: Kelsey O'Keeffe. Assistant stage manager: KC Read-Fisher. Production manager: Owen Lewis. Technical director: Todd McCraw.

Lobby exhibits and special events will be curated by Diane Siegel.

A special film series to accompany this production will include classic musicals.

If you're looking for a dancing, singing good time, sail away with the Dames at Sea.

ONLINE TICKETING: www.sierramadreplayhouse.org





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You