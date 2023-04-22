Cypress College to Present MR. BURNS, A POST ELECTRIC PLAY

Mr. Burns, a Post Electric Play, directed by Jennifer McMillin-Brick, opens this weekend in the Theatre Arts Building in the Studio Theatre at Cypress College.

Come enjoy and immerse yourself in a story where a group of survivors try and work together to survive in a post-apocalyptic society by utilizing the power of storytelling, art, music, and.. the Simpsons! How can strangers connect with each other in a world ravaged by a disaster, similar to our pandemic? How will the story evolve 7 years later..? What legacy of humanity will be passed down 70 years later? What or who will be forgotten and remembered?

One thing is for certain... it's the power of art, music, and storytelling that binds us together as one

Don't miss your chance to experience the struggles of humanity (while having fun along the way) in the present, future, and very far future in this post-electric play!

April 21, 22, 28, 29 at 7PM

April 23, 30 at 4PM

Please plan accordingly to find parking ahead of time, especially on Sundays due to the swap meet.

Buy your tickets here.