Culver City Public Theatre Presents The World Premiere Of THE MANITOU HOUSE

10-year-old Martin loves to scare people. He tells terrifying ghost stories at Cub Scout campouts, he fills the neighbor kids heads with tales of demons and monsters, and subjects his 6-year-old sister Simone to each and every one of his yarns. He watches scary movies obsessively. The kids' 14-year-old babysitter Lucy Rish, a nervous sort already, is a reluctant viewer of these films and is clearly more traumatized by them than either Martin or Simone. The movies and stories have so affected Lucy that an everyday occurrence such as a knock at the door, a phone ringing, or a floor board creaking can send her into a fearful hysteria, leaving Martin and Simone to "baby-sit the babysitter."

Many years later, Martin is now a successful novelist. He's written a best-selling series of spy novels, but yearns to write, what else, ghost stories. Seeking inspiration, he goes back to Manitou Hills, and finds himself residing in his childhood home. But something is not right in the house. The previous tenants moved out suddenly, taking virtually nothing. The phone works, then doesn't work. Strange messages are left. Voices are heard. The TV works, but what's on it is another story. It appears to Martin that he is being haunted by Lucy, the babysitter from his youth.

Between navigating a house with an unpredictable and terrifying guest, and trying to unravel the mystery, Martin has little time to write. Inquiring about Lucy, he finds the neighbors curiously tight-lipped, irrational or in some cases, vanished. Finally, Martin finds an ally in Kara, an unusual girl with an unusual problem. Kara happily assists Martin in delving into local history to discover what, if anything caused Lucy's death, and ultimately helping Martin defend himself against her.

Based on his screenplay of the same name, Trace Oakley has adapted THE MANITOU HOUSE especially for Culver City Public Theatre and their annual Halloween production. Founded in 1998, now in its 22nd year, Culver City Public Theatre is committed to enriching the community by providing classic, contemporary, and original productions, for audiences of all ages. CCPT is known for its summer performances in the park, as well as for its more edgy and intimate productions the rest of the year. Culver City Public Theatre's performances are made possible in part by the generous contributions of its patrons and of local businesses and organizations.

The cast includes: James J. Cox*, fresh from his critically-acclaimed solo Fringe show, LOVE MADNESS AND SOMEWHERE IN BETWEEN, Lauren Bruniges, Michael Clark, Jack Heath, Nicola Henry, Jeremy Lima, Robertha Mallmann, Maggie McKissick, Chelsea Smith, Susan Stangl and John Wallis.

*An Equity Approved Showcase

https://www.ccpt.org/

At The Dorie Theatre, starting October 11. TICKETS: https://manitou.eventbrite.com





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You