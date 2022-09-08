Crimson Square TC Opens 2022/23 Season With David Auburn's LOST LAKE

Crimson Square's 2022-2023 Season opens with LOST LAKE by David Auburn, award winning playwright of PROOF. Starring Lisagaye Tomlinson and Craig Bachmann. Directed by Faye Viviana. Opening September 23rd through October 9th. Fri/Sat 8pm, Sun 2pm/7pm. Tickets: www.crimsonsquare.org

David Auburn's Lost Lake is a tense, carefully wrought drama about the surprising, complicated friendship formed by two very different people with no one else to turn to.

The lakeside rental Veronica has managed to afford is a far cry from the idyllic getaway she and her children so desperately need and the disheveled property owner Hogan has problems of his own. Problems that Veronica is inevitably and irrevocably pulled into. An engrossing and revealing portrait of two strangers bound together by circumstance, Lost Lake is a vivid play about the struggle for connection in an imperfect world.

THE TEAM

David Auburn - Playwright

Faye Viviana - Director

Lisagaye Tomlinson - Veronica

Craig Bachmann - Hogan

Crimson Square - Producer

Derrick McDaniel - Lighting Designer

Allen Barton - Mentoring Director, Owner of Beverly Hills Playhouse

Jeffrey Sun - Head Stage Manager

Sandra Kuker PR - Publicist

THEATRE VENUE AND PERFORMANCE DATES

Beverly Hills Playhouse - 254 South Robertson Blvd., Beverly Hills, Cal. 90211

Running September 23 - October 9, 2022. Performances Friday and Saturday 8:00pm and

Sunday 2:00pm & 7:00pm. Tickets: $35.00 Running Time: 2.30

For information and tickets: www.crimsonsquare.org or call (310) 855-1556