Creative Couples To Be Highlighted In Chat With Author Angella Nazarian At Jewish Women's Theatre Via Zoom

Sunday Morning at The Braid, the popular interview and performance event from Jewish Women's Theatre (JWT) that has featured Jewish leaders, movers and shakers, authors, and cultural icons for nearly four years will offer a new online program on Sunday, May 3 featuring author Angella Nazarian in conversation with award-winning screenwriter Arlene Sarner.

This event and all Sunday Morning at The Braid events are free and can be located at www.jewishwomenstheatre.org/zoom. Registrants will be directed to Zoom, and instructions for joining the program will be provided.

On May 3 at 11 a.m., the Sunday morning series will feature best-selling author, speaker, and philanthropist Angella Nazarian in discussion with Arlene Sarner, best known for Peggy Sue Got Married. Nazarian will discuss her new book, Creative Couples: Collaborations That Changed History. Additionally, the event will feature a brief digital performance of an original dramatic piece about the two most important relationships in Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life, as well as a live interview with lawyers Nicole Kelly and Josh Ezrin. The program will conclude with a moderated Q&A. Participants will be able to submit questions to the guests throughout the event.

Panel moderator Sarner says, "I'm excited to interview Angella and discover how our most intimate relationships, whether it be with a spouse, relative, or friend can motivate, nourish, and transform our lives." Sarner has written her award-winning scripts with her spouse/partner of many years, bringing a unique point of view to the dialogue.

In addition to her other noted accomplishments, Nazarian was a professor of psychology and faculty member at Mount Saint Mary's College, Cal State Long Beach, and Los Angeles Valley College. She has been conducting workshops and seminars on topics related to women's personal growth, innovation and leadership, and has been a keynote speaker at various national events and conferences.

Nazarian's new book, Creative Couples, explores fifteen legendary couples who have left an unparalleled mark on the world of literature, philosophy, and art due to their collaborative efforts. The book highlights collaborative relationships from the powerhouse intellectuals and activists Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Marty Ginsburg, to Georgia O'Keefe and Alfred Stieglitz, to Simone de Beauvoir and John Paul Sartre, to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, who share the longest marriage in British royal history. The book highlights how each couple's relationship enables them to reach greater heights in their respective fields. Nazarian charts each duo's unique history and how their co-existence has helped in strengthening their individual and combined creative works.

"In these shut-in times, we can all use some interesting and inspirational words that will teach us something new while entertaining us and helping us to start off the new week," says JWT Artistic Director Ronda Spinak. "Moving online gives us an opportunity to reach not only our traditional audience but curious people throughout the country who might enjoy our innovative programming."

JWT's Nazarian author-talk event will be the third in JWT's new online version of Sunday Morning at The Braid. Earlier this month, it featured cookbook author Amelia Saltsman, who helped viewers plan their Passover meals in these difficult coronavirus shopping times and journalist Rob Eshman, former Editor-in-Chief of the Jewish Journal and new National Editor of The Forward.

Other scheduled events to look out for:

May 17 Jewish Non-Profits: Making Mitzvahs, a live performance of a story from The Accidental Activist, one of JWT's most popular shows and a panel featuring leaders of local and national Jewish organizations, including the Jewish Grandparents Network.

May 31 Jewish Women Rabbis, a live conversation with some of LA's most inspirational rabbis who have lived through and led their congregations during the transition from an all-male profession to today's gender-neutral rabbinical leadership.

June 14 Behind the Black Binders, a video performance from JWT's archive and a chance to meet some of the actors, directors, and creators behind salon theatre, JWT's unique story-telling style that conveys meaning without costumes, scenery, or props.

JWT welcomes your ideas about what topics you would like to explore and personalities you would like to meet at future Sunday Morning at The Braid events. Just drop us a note at www.jewishwomenstheatre.org and let us know. And while you are there, don't forget to register for the next upcoming event.

Jewish Women's Theatre, voted one of the "Best Live Theatres on the Westside" three years in a row by The Argonaut, presents American Jewish stories, art, and other programming that highlights Jewish contributions to contemporary life. Now in its 12th season, JWT's salon theatre of original dramatic shows, each written to a specific theme, displays the diverse and eclectic community of writers, artists, and creators who celebrate Jewish life, one story at a time. Learn more about JWT at: www.jewishwomenstheatre.org.





