Conundrum Theatre Company to Present WEEKEND OF ONE ACTS Festival At Two Roads Theater

The Burbank-based Conundrum Theatre Company is kicking off its summer programming with A Weekend of One Acts, a weekend-long One Act Festival featuring both established works and fresh new works written by Los Angeles area creatives. The festival is sure to bring something for everyone, as each One Act involves a unique style and theme, and showcases a variety of artists from the community. The festival runs at the Two Roads Theater in Studio City, CA on Friday, May 6th and Saturday, May 7th at 7:30pm and on Sunday, May 8th at 4:00pm. Each performance has different programming, so come to all three performances to catch every One Act in the festival.

A Weekend of One Acts includes the following productions:

Friday, May 6th, 7:30pm Show

"Carrie & Francine" - Written by Ruby Rae Spiegel, Directed by Ray Connelly-Gonzalez, Starring Delia Bush, Stephanie Reedy, and Stephanie Streisand

"Is He?" - Written by Richard Michael Nava, Directed by Sarafina Ludlow, Starring Adrian Genesius Barron, Giovanni Ayala-Martinez, Lo Lundeen, and Matthew Namik

"Quarantine Breakup" - Written by Jackie Brenneman and Lisa Sedares, Directed by Elana Luo, Starring Chelsea Greer and Stephanie Streisand

"To Fall in Love" - Written by Jennifer Lane, Directed by Eliza Fitch, Starring Chelsea Kwoka and Christian Skinner

Saturday, May 7th, 7:30pm Show

"About the House" - Written by Chris Paul, Directed by Emma Rempel, Starring Amy Sizer and Sarah Wylie

"The Green Room" - Written by Maria Puig, Directed by Morgan Moessinger, Starring Adrian Genesius Barron, Angelique Fustukjian, Daniela Munafo, Ryver Townsend, and Shelby Quinn

"Ripples in the Water" - Written and Directed by Ignoisco Miles, Starring Chris Akens, Dina Cataldi, Janeysa Batey, Julie Andrea Valentine, and Justin Wickman

Sunday, May 8th, 4:00pm Show

"Error 403" - Written and Directed by Giovanni Ayala-Martinez, Starring Adrian Genesius Barron, Cristina Maria, Giovanni Ayala-Martinez, and Stephanie Streisand

"Celebration" - Written by Mike Bowers, Directed by Jessica Martin, Starring Brett Baker, Malin Hayden, Matthew Namik, Mike Bowers, and Norma Buha

"Our Way" - Written by Becker Grumet, Directed by Candace Nelson, Starring Christian Skinner, Isabella Barberena, Lo Lundeen, Ryver Townsend, and Sarah Wylie

The festival is being produced by Eliza Fitch with Conundrum Theatre Company board members Jordan Kaiser, Lisa Sedares, and Mike Bowers.

Tickets are $15 and available for purchase at www.conundrumtheatreco.com.

Conundrum Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to generate opportunities for experienced actors with traditional day jobs to create, produce, and perform in innovative, high-quality theatrical productions in Los Angeles County while building a collaborative, diverse community of writers and actors.