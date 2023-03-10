Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Conundrum Theatre Company Presents SEUSSICAL!

The production is a family-friendly show suitable for all ages and is a fantastic way to introduce young audiences to the world of musical theatre.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Conundrum Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production of SeussicalTM which will be performed at the Colony Theatre in Burbank from March 31st to April 2nd.

SeussicalTM, written by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, is based on the beloved characters and stories of Dr. Seuss. The production features all of his classic characters, including Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination - Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos. The show follows the journey of Horton, who must protect the Whos of Whoville from danger and defend his beliefs, despite facing ridicule from his peers. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

The talented creative team behind Seussical is comprised of longtime Conundrum members as well as some new faces, including Bryan Snodgrass (Director), Matthew Namik (Assistant Director), Lisa Sedares (Music Director), Kylie Buckles-Hall (Choreographer), Rachel Hogentogler (Rehearsal Stage Manager), Mike Bowers (Production Manager), Jordan Kaiser (Marketing Manager), Bianca R. Turner (Press), Nia Heinrich (Costume Designer), Diana Gomez (Assistant Costume Designer), Katie Iannitello (Set Designer), Jack Filsinger (Props Coordinator), Gregory Crafts (Lighting Designer), James Winsley (Sound Designer), and Felicia Cantu (Tech Stage Manager).

The large cast includes children and adults from the Burbank community and beyond, including Paige McKibben (Jojo), Carlos Cameron (Cat in the Hat), Ryver Townsend (Horton), Kate Clarke (Gertrude), Alexandra Ackerman (Mayzie), Jalana Phillips (Sour Kangaroo), Ava Heintz (Young Kangaroo), Wayne Remington (Mr. Mayor), Jordan Kaiser (Mrs. Mayor), Marshall Englehart (The Grinch), Jeff Gritton (Schmitz), Allie Shapland (Yertle), Blossom Chandler (Bird Girl), Kylie Buckles-Hall (Bird Girl), Megan Falcone (Bird Girl), Rachel Zambetti (Bird Girl), Angelique Fustukjian (Wickersham), Carolyn Ellis (Wickersham), Luke Steinborn (Wickersham), and Shawn Rios (Wickersham). Members of the ensemble include Angel Pierce, Avalon Kerr, Bernard Gomes, Bryan Ha, Claire Perales-Duckworth, Coco Carter, Crista Henderson, Darby Shea Del Broccolo, Dori Jurican, Hae Jun Kim, Kealoha Nakamura, Kristy Gutierrez, Lillian Kautz, Mallory Wynne, Maya Viloria, Miranda Miller, Morgan Moessinger, Sadie Brenneman, Skylar Hill, Taylor Wesselman, Victoria Camacho, and Wynn Tutt. Together, they bring the magical world of Dr. Seuss to life through music and dance, creating an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

Tickets for SeussicalTM are $25 each and can be purchased online at our.show/conundrumtheatreco/seussical or at the door. Light refreshments will be available for purchase at the venue.




