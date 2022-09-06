Conundrum Theatre Company Presents CABARET At The El Portal Monroe Forum Theatre

Burbank-based Conundrum Theatre Company is opening its inaugural season with an immersive performance of Cabaret (1998). The show runs Thursday, September 8th to Sunday, September 11th at the El Portal Monroe Forum Theatre in North Hollywood.

Directed by Mike Bowers, Cabaret tells the story of 1929-1930s Berlin during the twilight of the Jazz Age as the Nazis are ascending to power. The musical focuses on the Kit Kat Klub and revolves around American writer Clifford Bradshaw's relations with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles. Book by Joe Masteroff, stories by Christopher Isherwood, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, based on the play by John Van Druten.

The show's production team is comprised of Mike Bowers (director and choreographer), Jordan Kaiser (assistant director), Lisa Sedares (music director), Bianca R. Turner (assistant choreographer), Nia Heinrich (costume designer), Diana Gomez (assistant costume designer), Matthew Perelman (lighting designer), Felicia Cantu (set designer), and Angelique Fustukjian (prop coordinator).

The talented cast in Conundrum's Cabaret from Burbank and greater Los Angeles area includes Bryan Snodgrass (Emcee), Jackie Brenneman (Sally Bowles), Adrián Genesius Barrón (Clifford Bradshaw), Danny Max (Ernst), Kate McIntyre (Fraulein Schneider), Stam Hill (Herr Schultz), Kate Clark (Fraulein Kost), Arden Agos, Kylie Buckles-Hall, Jack Colyer (Emcee US) Angelique Fustukjian, Christina Healey, Omari Miller, Matthew Namik, Tabatha Skanes (Sally US), Whitney Vigil, and Nikki Yates as members of the Kit Kat Klub.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $35 for cocktail table seating. Concessions will be available for purchase at the venue. The El Portal Theatre follows the city of Los Angeles guidance regarding COVID-19. Proof of vaccination is required to enter.

Cocktail table seating: Please be aware that cocktail table seating is on the stage area. By purchasing these tickets, you are giving your consent for the performers to interact with and possibly touch you. At no point are you allowed to touch the performers. One (1) complimentary Conundrum merchandise item will be provided with the purchase of this ticket.

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195146®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F371%2Fproduction%2F1134927?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Content Warning: harsh language, sexually suggestive material.

Conundrum Theatre Company's mission is to generate opportunities for experienced actors with traditional day jobs to create, produce, and perform in innovative, high-quality theatrical productions in Los Angeles County while building a collaborative, diverse community of writers and actors.