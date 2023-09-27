Company Of Angels And USC School Of Dramatic Arts Collaborate To Present Immersive GHOSTS OF USC



Award-winning theatre Company of Angels has joined forces with the USC School of Dramatic Arts to create “Ghosts of USC: A Historical Immersive Haunt,” a fully immersive production, presented in collaboration with the new Themed Entertainment Program at the USC School of Cinematic Arts that will take place at USC Kerckhoff Hall from October 26-29 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. PDT for free. Tickets are now available at Click Here.

“Ghosts of USC: A Historical Immersive Haunt” is a family friendly immersive, walk-through theatrical event that will transport audiences back to the Gilded Age of 1880 to experience the rich history of Los Angeles during the founding of USC. This innovative historical haunting is a collaboration between students and faculty of the USC School of Dramatic Arts; guest artists from Company of Angels, the oldest non-profit professional equity waiver theatre in Los Angeles; and students and faculty from the USC School of Cinematic Arts' brand-new Themed Entertainment program.

“We are excited to partner with the incredible artists from Company of Angels on this collaborative production,” said Emily Roxworthy, dean of the USC School of Dramatic Arts, who conceived this production. “The USC drama school takes comedy seriously, as demonstrated by our thriving Comedy curriculum including improv, and by partnering with USC Visions & Voices and the School of Cinematic Arts' new Themed Entertainment program, we are thrilled that our students will gain valuable experience working in the emerging live entertainment genres of long form improv and immersive theatre. This production aligns with USC's mission to provide students with practical learning experiences at the cutting edge of our rapidly evolving industry.”

The production is presented by USC Visions and Voices, a university-wide arts and humanities initiative that was launched in 2006 and features a spectacular array of performances and presentations. Highlighting USC's excellence in the arts and humanities, the initiative provides transformative and provocative experiences for all USC students and the larger Southern California community. Visions and Voices exists to inspire us, connect us, make us more human, and contribute to a better society as a whole.

Playwright Judy Soo Hoo, a recipient of the PEN/WEST Emerging Voices Fellowship and recent participant in Center Theatre Group's L.A. Writers' Workshop Festival, developed the show's narrative story to include a universe of diverse characters. Armando Molina, Artistic Director of Company of Angels shared, “Unfortunately there is a dearth of opportunities for artists of color in the field. I've been impressed by various cohorts that have rallied against the current dire conditions of theater in California and, in particular within BIPOC organizations. Given this context, it is vital for a healthy society that we contribute to telling stories that reflect our world, now more than ever. Company of Angels is honored to partner with the USC School of Dramatic to make this happen.”

The “Ghosts of USC: A Historical Immersive Haunt” cast includes Gianna Calcagno, Kayla Campbell, Lilly Casiraghi, Madeleine Curry, James Donovan, Gabriel Finn, Alisha Grewal, Lexie Hastings, Emma Hendricks, Ryann Jacobson, Sabria Joaquin, Ryan Kacmar, Ethan Kaiser, Katie Klaskin, Junyu Lin, Amelia Mackey, Hannah Moore, Josh Morton, Colin Royston, Christine Schlehuber, Grace Wilkerson, and Kasia Wojtalewicz.

Co-directed by Company of Angels' Armando Molina and Corinne Chooey, the event will give audience members the rare opportunity to explore USC Kerckhoff Hall, a two-and-a-half story English Tudor Revival style residence that was built in 1893 and designed by architects Sumner Hunt, Abraham Wesley Eager, and Silas Reese Burns. Donated to USC by Louise E. Kerckhoff in 1948 and later designated as a Los Angeles Historical-Cultural Monument, the building houses offices for the USC Annenberg School for Communications and Journalism.

Tickets for “Ghosts of USC: A Historical Immersive Haunt” are free to the community and available online at Click Here. Performances run Thursday, October 26 through Sunday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. PDT at Kerckhoff Hall, 734 West Adams Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90007.