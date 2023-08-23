Comedy Magic Show HORSE - PLAY Comes to the Santa Paula Theater Center

The performance is on Wednesday, September 13th 2023 at 7:00 pm.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

Comedy Magic Show HORSE - PLAY Comes to the Santa Paula Theater Center

The Santa Paula Theater Center will present HORSE - PLAY, a Comedy Magic Show performed by Wildcat Jackson and Josiah Bunde on Wednesday September 13th at 7:00 pm on the Main Stage. Doors open at 6:30 PM. All tickets are $20 reserved seating and available online at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org or by calling (805) 525-4645. Any unsold seats will be available the evening of the event for walk up sales.

HORSE - PLAY will allow you to experience unbelievable magic and crazy antics of the wild west all on one stage! Wildcat Jackson and Josiah Bunde turn the tables on the typical magic show. Josiah grew up in Hawaii and brings all the fun and magic of a tropical vacation without all the travel and lost luggage. Wildcat Jackson is a master showman and conman extraordinaire. He'll astound you with his feats of sideshow and Old School Shyster tomfoolery.  It's a show of outlandish magic, gut-busting laughs, and hilarious horse-play. Come see the show, we double dog dare ya!

Here is what people are saying: "It's a rip-roaring, eye-popping, magical, good time!" 

HORSE - PLAY is family friendly, parental guidance is suggested for children 10 and up due to sideshow stunts. The wearing of masks while inside the Santa Paula Theater Center is optional, though highly encourage for the safety of our patrons, actors, and staff.




