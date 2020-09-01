Comedian Nate Bargatze Announces ONE NIGHT ONLY Drive-In Tour

The tour will launch September 24.

Comedian Nate Bargatze announced today 18 upcoming shows for his One Night Only drive-in tour. The tour will launch September 24 with additional shows to be added, and will go on-sale Wednesday, September 2 at 10am (local time). For more information and tickets go-to: www.Natebargatze.com.

Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze sells out shows across the world. Bargatze's comedy is both clean and relatable, which is evident in his six appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following four appearances on Late Night with Conan O'Brien. In March 2019, Nate's first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid premiered globally with rave reviews.

In July 2020, the comedian teamed up with All Things Comedy to release his new podcast, Nateland. The world is a crazy place and there's plenty of podcasts out there tackling the tough issues. However, Nateland tackles the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from fighting the good fight. New episodes release Wednesdays, with video available on Nate's YouTube channel and audio available everywhere you get podcasts.

One Night Only Drive-In Tour 2020

Thursday, September 24th - Circle Drive-In - Scranton, PA

Friday, September 25th - Starlight Drive-In - Pittsburgh, PA

Saturday, September 26th - Concerts in The Garden at Blu Grotto at Monmouth Park - Ocean, NJ

Sunday, September 27th - The Yarmouth Drive-In on Cape Cod - Cap Cod, MA

Monday, September 28th - The Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

Thursday, October 1st - Sundance Kid Drive-In - Toledo, OH

Friday, October 2nd - South Drive-In Theatre - Columbus, OH

Saturday, October 3rd - Chicago Drive-In Theater at Sears Center Arena - Hoffman Estates, IL

Thursday, October 8th - Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-In Theatre - Cleveland, OH

Saturday, October 10th - Hound's Drive-In - Charlotte, NC

Sunday, October 11th - James Brown Arena - Augusta, GA

Thursday, October 15th - Sauerbeck Family Drive-In - Louisville, KY

Friday, October 16th - Tibbs Drive-In - Indianapolis, IN

Saturday, October 17th - Skyview Drive-In - Belleville, IL

Sunday, October 18th - (B&B Theatres) Twin Drive-In - Kansas City, MO

Friday, October 23rd - Coyote Drive-In - Fort Worth, TX

Saturday, October 24th - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Tailgate Series - Austin, TX

Sunday, October 25th - The Showboat Drive-In - Houston, TX

