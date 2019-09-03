Colburn School's Viano String Quartet Wins Joint First Prize At Banff International String Quartet Competition

Colburn School's Viano String Quartet has been awarded joint-1st prize with The Marmen Quartet, at the prestigious 2019 Banff International String Quartet Competition (BISQC), held August 26 - September 1, 2019, in Banff, Canada. This is the first time that BISQC has awarded two quartets the top prize.

Violinists Hao Zhou and Lucy Wang, violist Aiden Kane, and cellist Tate Zawadiuk formed the Viano String Quartet in 2015 at Colburn School, where they are Ensemble-in-Residence through the 2020-21 season. The Quartet are former major prize winners at the Wigmore Hall, Osaka and Fischoff International String Quartet Competitions. Zhou was also selected as the Grand Laureate of the 2019 Concours Musical International de Montréal Violin Competition. The Quartet works primarily with Martin Beaver, as well as other members of the Colburn School faculty, including Scott St. John, Clive Greensmith, Paul Coletti and Fabio Bidini. The Viano String Quartet are part of the Colburn Artists roster.

Each of the two quartets will receive $16,500 cash prize, and will share concert tours of over 40 major markets in Europe and North America, a creative residency at Banff Centre for recording opportunities, as well as coaching and mentorship opportunities.

Please visit https://www.vianostringquartet.com/ for more information about the Viano String Quartet.





