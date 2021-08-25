Colburn School Announces 2021-2022 Season

The Colburn School today announced the 2021-2022 season, welcoming students, faculty, and esteemed guest artists back to its campus and to performances throughout the region following an 18-month closure due to the pandemic. The upcoming season features a wide range of repertoire through the School's signature concert series and newly launched programs that embody the School's commitment to access and excellence in performing arts education.

"The Colburn School's 2021-22 season welcomes the community to once again experience the joy of live music and dance, and to continue to advance an inclusive future for classical music and the performing arts." says President & CEO Sel Kardan. "The last 18 months have been a time of innovation and investment, and this season is directly inspired by our commitment to the next generation of young artists."

2021-22 Season At-A-Glance

Colburn Orchestra

Under the batons of Music Director and Conductor Yehuda Gilad and a roster of notable guest conductors, the Colburn Orchestra season brings the flagship ensemble to The Broad Stage, Segerstrom Concert Hall, The Soraya, Walt Disney Concert Hall, and the Colburn School's Zipper Hall.

In two separate programs, Colburn Orchestra Music Director Yehuda Gilad conducts works by François Devienne, Gabrieli, Ginastera, Mendelssohn, Coleridge-Taylor, Shostakovich, and Brahms.

Colburn Chamber Music Society

The Colburn Chamber Music Society series features renowned guest artists joined on stage by Conservatory of Music students and faculty for a setseries of intimate performances.

Praised for his "mellifluous, rounded, and beautiful" sound, Seattle Symphony flutist Demarre McGill performs a dynamic program of contemporary works from Allison Loggins-Hull, Gabriela Lena Frank, Valerie Coleman, Efraín Amaya, and more. In her first concert as Colburn's Interim Director of Chamber Music, Geraldine Walther performs works by Debussy, Mozart, and more. Walther has had an illustrious career as a member of the Takacs String Quartet and principal violist for the San Francisco Symphony. Violist and composer Nokuthula Ngwenyama performs Prokofiev, Dvořák, and her own works; LA Phil Principal Horn and Colburn faculty member Andrew Bain presents a program of Williams, Dvořák, Stravinsky, and more. Cellist Mark Coppey returns to Colburn School to perform a program of Boulanger, Beethoven, Ravel and Brahms, and pianist Pedja Mužijević, combines the old and new in a program of works by Haydn, Esmail, Akiho, Connesson, and Coleridge-Taylor.

Sphinx Virtuosi

The Colburn School and the Sphinx Organization, a non-profit organization based in Detroit dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts, have formed a partnership aimed at creating new opportunities on the West Coast for emerging young Black and Latinx musicians and arts professionals. On October 28-31, Colburn will host musicians from Sphinx Virtuosi-composed of the nation's top Black and Latinx classical soloists-for a three-day residency and public performance. The performance, taking place on October 31 at the School's Zipper Hall, will feature works by Xavier Foley, Coleridge-Taylor, Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Guido López-Gavilán, and Ginastera.

Celebrate Colburn Gala

Pianist and Colburn School Artist-in-Residence Jean-Yves Thibaudet kicks off the second decade of Colburn's Music Academy with Conservatory of Music and Music Academy students in an intimate side-by-side concert at the School's beloved Zipper Hall on April 3, 2022. Additional details to be announced.

Next Up

Colburn alumni share their unique repertory visions through curated programs that span solo works, chamber pieces, and new music. Free/advance registration required for in-person and online events.

Chromatophores

Ryan Davis (Conservatory '19) presents a virtual program that juxtaposes original compositions with electronics, unaccompanied solo Bach, and even a cover of Daft Punk. Thursday, October 14 at 7 pm.

To Be Bach or Not to Be Bach

Violinist Kako Miura (Conservatory '19) joins Ian Pritchard, harpsichord, in a program of works for violin and harpsichord that have been attributed to J.S. Bach-but are they? December 9 at 7 pm, Thayer Hall.

Celestial Suite, Combining Astronomy and Music

Kyle Kremer (Conservatory '15), narration with brass quintet

Set against stunning visuals, each movement of the suite explores a famous astronomer with a narrator drawing connections between music and science. Thursday, January 27 at 7 pm, Thayer Hall.

Solo

Evin Blomberg (Conservatory '15), violin

This virtual program is the culmination of one artist's growth during the pandemic year, returning to solo repertoire and mastering new digital skills. Thursday, March 17 at 7 pm.

The Life and Music of Ernst Toch

Makiko Hirata (Conservatory '10), piano

Ernst Toch's life and work are explored in historical context with narration from Toch's own grandson, author Lawrence Weschler. Thursday, May 12 at 7 pm, Thayer Hall.

Amplify

This new series celebrates the careers of artists of color through on-campus residencies that include performances, master classes, and panel discussions. Free/advance registration required.

Violist and composer Nokuthula Ngwenyama will play a concert featuring her compositions and participate in Colburn's Musical Encounter program during her January 31-February 6 residency.

Performance: Sunday, February 6 at 3 pm, at Zipper Hall

During his March 23-29 residency, jazz virtuoso Marlon Martinez will do a master class and Q&A with Colburn jazz students and record a collection of Billy Strayhorn works.

Performance: Sunday, March 27 at 3 pm, at Zipper Hall

Andrew Brady, principal bassoonist for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, will complete a recording project that features works by BIPOC artists and give lessons to Colburn bassoon students while on campus April 4-9.

Performance: Saturday, April 9 at 8 pm, at Thayer Hall

Silas Farley, Dean, Trudl Zipper Dance Institute and New York City Ballet alumnus will do events throughout the year, including master classes with Colburn Dance students and presentations and performances in the community. A new piece choreographed by Silas will be included in Marlon Martinez's March 27 concert.

Recovered Voices: Schulhoff and More

An original multimedia series

The Ziering-Conlon Initiative for Recovered Voices at Colburn is evolving its beloved semester-long course "Recovered Voices: An Examination of Lesser-Known Composers and Works of the Early Twentieth Century" into the digital sphere with a free six-part online mini-series. Consisting of 45-minute multimedia presentations, this year's series will highlight composer Erwin Schulhoff and include musical examples-most performed and recorded by Colburn musicians-in each presentation.

Maestro James Conlon will present three targeted lectures on the life and music of Schulhoff. Viewer-attendees will also hear from topic experts about the Nazi regime's nefarious policies during WWII, the twisted "logic" behind the term "degenerate," and the plight of Jewish female composers during that period.



Trudl Zipper Dance Institute

The Trudl Zipper Dance Institute is dedicated to developing the talent and ambitions of its students, from beginners starting in Youth Dance to aspiring professionals in the Dance Academy. Performers of all levels receive sequential training in ballet, tap, musical theater, and modern genres in a cohesive curriculum that emphasizes the joy of dance through artistic and technical accomplishment.

See the Music, Hear the Dance

Leading guest dance artists collaborate with Conservatory musicians in an evening that illuminates the creative process. The performance features a new work for Los Angeles Ballet soloist and Colburn faculty member Jasmine Perry, choreographed by Silas Farley, Dean of the Trudl Zipper Dance Institute.

Saturday, October 2 at 7 pm, Zipper Hall, Tickets $30

Tap Fest

The tap world's top stars give a lively performance celebrating this fast-footed genre.

Saturday, March 5 at 7 pm, Zipper Hall, Tickets $30

Counterpointe

Music Academy and Dance Academy students perform celebrated choreography paired with musical masterworks. The performance includes the premiere of a new work by Dance Dean Silas Farley. Saturday, March 26 at 2 pm and 7 pm, Zipper Hall, free/advance registration required.

Pinnacle

Colburn's talented Dance Academy students present a program of whimsical, celebratory choreography to close out the season.

Saturday, June 4 at 7 pm, venue and ticket information to be announced

Event Tickets

For all Colburn School events, reservations and tickets can be secured at colburnschool.edu/season. The Colburn School box office can be reached at boxoffice@colburnschool.edu or (213) 621-1050. Please visit colburnschool.edu/calendar to see everything that's happening on campus.



Please click here for Colburn School's COVID-19 safety patron protocols.