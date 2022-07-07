City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and the Los Angeles Dance Workers Coalition Announce DANCE IN THE DISTRICTS

The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) and the Los Angeles Dance Workers Coalition announced panel selections of 22 dancers and choreographers who reside or work in Council Districts 2, 3, 8, and 10 to create online performances for the pilot program, Dance in the Districts. As part of the program award, applicants will produce, present, and film a 1 to 3-minute virtual, online performance piece that is family friendly, free, and publicly accessible for DCA, LADWC, and other partner organization websites, culminating in a screening that will be accessible online later this year.

Performances will be produced, presented, and filmed in the Council District that the artist is affiliated with, and highlight a location within that district that holds value to the dancer such as a park, street, business, home, or public space, among others. Each award consists of a $1,000 artist's fee and a $1,000 production fee. Production costs include: rehearsing, costuming, videography, collaborators, marketing, administration, and other costs related to the production including public space permits, equipment, or venue rentals. Funding is sourced through DCA's Madrid Theatre Cultural Hub (MaTCH) and the Leimert Park Cultural Hub (LPCH) supporting the geographic selection of artists.

The Dance in the Districts selected artists for LPCH for Council Districts 8 and 10 are: Haniyya Tahira, Rachel Hernandez, Bernard Brown, Gabriel Gutierrez, Micha Moch, Darrell Dunn, Aeric Luckie, Jamie Carabetta, Imani Jackson, Shauna Davis, and Teresa Barcelo.

The Dance in the Districts selected artists for MaTCH for Council Districts 2 and 3 are: Nadia Calmet, Vanessa Cruz, Ashley Gomez, Olivia Mia Orozco, Thalia Ramos, Rashana Upadhyay, Kileigh Williams, Danielle Yashuda, Louise Reichlin, Sushama Mohan, and Larisa Carlson.

"DCA is proud to support Dance in the Districts, an initiative created to serve LA dancers impacted by the devastating effects of COVID-19. Through contemporary choreography and dance, this initiative will help to amplify the physical expression of these 22 artists to communicate with and uplift their audiences," said Daniel Tarica, Department of Cultural Affairs Interim General Manager.

